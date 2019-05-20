Peraton Awarded $14.9M Ground-based Midcourse Defense Contract

HERNDON, Va., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton was awarded the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) Secure Communications Operations and Maintenance (SCOM) contract with the U.S. Army, 59th Signal Battalion. The five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract is valued at $14.9M.

Under GMD SCOM, Peraton is entrusted with operating and maintaining Defense Satellite Communications System (DSCS) Military Strategic, Tactical and Relay (MILSTAR) and Defense Red Switch Network (DRSN) equipment and terminals at Fort Greely, Alaska. The contract supports the Missile Defense Agency's provision of secure end-to-end communications connectivity for the U.S Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, 311th Signal Command Theater, 516th Signal Brigade, and 59th Signal Battalion.

"We are enthusiastic to continue our long-standing support of this vital national security mission," said Roger Mason, president, Space, Intelligence and Cyber sector. "Peraton has been performing this work since 2009, with GMD SCOM representing the third successive contract award, now extending our trusted partnership for an additional five years."

As the legacy backbone of U.S. military global satellite communications, the DSCS constellation provides nuclear-hardened, anti-jam, high-data rate, long-haul communications for the Army's ground mobile forces, the Air Force's airborne terminals, Navy ships at sea, the White House Communications Agency, the State Department, and other users worldwide.

The Peraton team has been recognized six times as the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Pacific Facility of the Year and as DISA Global Facility of the Year in 2014 in the DSCS category. With proven expertise in satellite communications, MILSTAR, and DRSN, Peraton consistently delivers performance excellence in advancing mission success.

About Peraton

Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. As a trusted provider of highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber, defense, homeland security, and communications capabilities, Peraton is a critical partner to the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and select federal agencies and commercial entities. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, the company employs more than 3,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.

SOURCE Peraton