Peraton Awarded $284M to Support the Defense Intelligence Agency

RESTON, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has secured the $284 million award in support of the Missile and Space Intelligence Center (MSIC) with the Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 Countering Advanced Conventional Weapons Analytical Requirements (SCAR) task order over a five-year period.

SCAR will enable the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Missile & Space Intelligence Center (MSIC), and the community at large to provide authoritative foreign threat analysis and assessments through Science and Technology Intelligence (S&TI) that enables decision makers – warfighters, acquisition community customers, and policymakers – to make formal decisions.

The SCAR task order is designed to provide the missile defense community with the flexibility needed to adjust the order of out-year weapon systems and modeling and simulation studies as required by mission needs and meet both current and emerging threats.

"Countering advanced conventional weapons is clearly a mission of national importance and we are honored that MSIC has entrusted Peraton to support them in this capacity," said Roger Mason, Ph.D., president Space & Intelligence sector. "We will bring our best expertise from across the team and multiple domains to enable this exciting new contract in Huntsville."

In support of this contract, Peraton will hire for roles in the following key skill areas: Research & Technology; Intelligences Analysis; Engineering & Integration; Data Science; Modeling & Simulation; and Language Enabled Analysis. Interested candidates should visit careers.peraton.com to apply.

About Peraton
Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind. 

