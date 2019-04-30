Peraton Awarded $33M U.S. Navy Hypersonics Engineering Contract

HERNDON, Va., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton, a next generation national security company, received a contract award from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) to expand its test and evaluation (T&E) support on the Mission, Maintenance, Future Requirements (MMFR) program for range instrumentation systems. The contract is valued at $33M over a five-year period.

The program expands Peraton's portfolio in specialized research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) services for the development and deployment of range instrumentation systems in broad ocean areas, and supports U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and Missile Defense Agency (MDA) technology demonstrations and flight test events.

Peraton will provide mission-ready range instrumentation (such as telemetry, communications, radar, electro-optical, infrared, weather, power, and range safety systems), test data collection, satellite communications, and terrestrial communications in accordance with customer test schedules critical to U.S. hypersonic vehicle research and development initiatives. It also leverages the company's critical range technology expertise, including UAV-based and open ocean range support fielded for customers in NASA and the U.S. Air Force.

"Our Huntsville-based team of range system engineers, test planners, flight safety experts, and cybersecurity professionals have established themselves as a vital component of U.S. hypersonics T&E infrastructure," said Dr. Reggie Brothers, Peraton's Chief Technology Officer. "We look forward to our continued partnership with NAWCWD in advancing RDT&E to ensure technical superiority in support of our national security."

