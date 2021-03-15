Peraton Awarded $44M U.S. Army Hypersonic Testing & Evaluation Contract

HERNDON, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been awarded a U.S. Army contract for Hypersonic Test Engineering, Mission Planning and Systems (HyTEMPS), valued at up to $44 million over two years.

This award builds upon Peraton's more than 10 years of experience supporting the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (USASMDC) Technical Center and its mission to develop hypersonic vehicle technologies and provide hypersonic weapon and vehicle flight testing capabilities.

Under the contract, Peraton will be responsible for providing comprehensive mission support for interservice flight test missions, deploying whenever and wherever needed to ensure flight test events are successfully executed. To support these test events, Peraton will develop hardware and software solutions associated with the development, maintenance and sustainment, and operations of mission and test systems.

Peraton will also continue to support the advancement of the Army's Portable Range Operations and Test Network (PROTN) and will begin work on new initiatives, including developing and deploying novel collection mechanisms that place a broad array of instrument sensors closer to a hypersonic vehicle's flight path and point of impact to obtain more testing data. These novel collection mechanisms may include developing a single networked architecture to rapidly share telemetry and test data; developing and operating an open ocean range system that incorporates sensors based on ships, barges and unmanned maritime systems; and incorporating advanced data collection using aerial drones.

"Hypersonic vehicle testing is an extraordinarily complex process," said Roger Mason, President, Space & Intelligence sector. "In addition to the inherent challenges of studying an object traveling at speeds above Mach 5 across uninhabited ocean regions requiring the support of multiple test ranges and collection assets, we also must account for the unique maneuverability of the hypersonic test vehicle. The HyTEMPS contract allows us to bring together our extensive hypersonic testing and evaluation knowledge and experience to create more testing capacity and capability for the customer."

Because the Department of Defense has prioritized developing and fielding hypersonic weapons, the hypersonics flight test rhythm is scheduled to triple from two events to up to six events per year. This places a major responsibility on contractors like Peraton to provide the capabilities, solutions, and services necessary to execute effective tests on an increasingly tight schedule.

"Peraton's extensive experience in hypersonic testing and evaluation positions us to provide mission-critical support to the Army's cutting-edge hypersonic initiatives," said Mason. "We are honored to expand our relationship with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center to support more tests and gather richer data."

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator, we are a trusted provider of highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies, including the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and NASA. Every day, our 10,000 employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow @PeratonCorp on Twitter for news and updates.

