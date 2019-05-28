Peraton Awarded $54M Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R Series Ground System Contract

HERNDON, Va., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton was awarded the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite–R Series (GOES-R) ground system contract with Harris Corporation in support of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The three-year contract is valued at $54M, bringing Peraton's total contract value on the GOES-R program to more than $200M.

Under this award, Peraton will support Harris in the GOES-R ground system computing infrastructure modernization effort to reduce the current IT footprint and overall lifecycle costs for NOAA, to include for the GOES-T and GOES-U mission launches. In addition to development and maintenance of the GOES-R Mission Management baseline, Peraton will continue to perform 24/7 GOES-R ground system enterprise management and computing infrastructure maintenance at sites in Suitland, MD, Wallops Island, VA, Fairmont, WV, and Melbourne, FL.

"The GOES-R Series and its net-centric enterprise management ground system represent a revolutionary leap in weather analysis," said Roger Mason, president, Space, Intelligence and Cyber sector. "GOES-R Series satellites deliver imagery, atmospheric measurements, and space environment monitoring of the Western Hemisphere to predict severe weather events and observe real-time weather impacts, helping avert life and property loss."

Peraton developed and maintains the current GOES-R Mission Management baseline using market-leading OS/COMET®, the company's 35-year-strong telemetry, tracking, and command platform for control of complex satellite constellations and ground systems, offering rapid-fielding capability, plus the flexibility to meet unique mission challenges. With 50-plus years of experience in satellite ground and weather processing systems, Peraton's deep expertise has driven a strong customer partnership since this program's start in 2009 through successive developmental phases to continue to deliver advanced, cost-effective capabilities today – and into the future.

