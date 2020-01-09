Peraton Awarded Four U.S. Navy Unmanned Maritime Task Orders Worth $27.5M

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has received four U.S. Navy Unmanned Maritime Systems Support (UMSS) task orders valued at $27.45M. The four task orders are all recompetes awarded separately since August, with the latest in the series—a task order to provide Enhanced Software Support—recently issued through the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific in San Diego, CA. Peraton continues to provide its expertise and professionalism while maintaining cost and schedule on all UMSS task orders.

Peraton's earliest work with the U.S. Navy on Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) began when the company worked with what was then SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific in 2001, supporting UUV activities by the Navy's program management office responsible for explosive ordinance disposal, including mine countermeasures (MCM) and force protection (FP) systems and equipment. As the systems matured, SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific (now NIWC Pacific) released the first RFP for UMSS. Peraton began working on the UMSS program in 2015 after being awarded a base contract of $135.6 million with an option for up to $228.5 million. Since then, Peraton has provided key personnel in support of the Navy missions of MCM; FP; anti-submarine warfare (ASW); and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Peraton has also provided the Navy with UUV Fleet Support Representatives (FSRs); UUV Operations support; Software Development, Operations and Maintenance of the Mine Hunting Unit/Unmanned Surface Vehicle; Marine Mammal Engineering Services Support; and Maritime Operations Support. Over the last 17 years, Peraton has developed long-term system experience and technical knowledge that has helped it become one of the nation's top providers of unmanned maritime contract support.

Peraton's work supports the Navy's plans to increase its unmanned capabilities, including the Navy's goal—laid out in its 2018 blueprint for maintaining maritime superiority—to rapidly acquire key platforms, including developing a Large Unmanned Surface Vehicle starting in 2023 and fielding a new family of UUVs no later than 2025.

­­­The four recent task orders are as follows:

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Operations

Providing general support to the MK 18 UUV program, including participating in Government and Fleet test and evaluation events; preparing test plans and resulting test reports; and supporting development and refinement of MK 18 UUVs' concept of operations and tactics. Also covers UUV system operators and boat and mission support equipment operators in Bahrain and San Diego.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Support Representatives

Supplying senior UUV Fleet Support Representatives to provide subject matter expertise for the MK 18 Family of Systems assigned to applicable CONUS and OCONUS Fleet units, and the MK 18 Family of Systems Schoolhouse effort. Includes assisting with development and evaluation of UUV MC operational employment tactics; providing initial and continued training on the MK 18 Family of Systems UUVs; and providing training for system upgrades.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Enhanced Software Support

Peraton, with subcontractor SeeByte Inc., is providing computer and software engineering and information technology services to support product improvements and upgrades to MK 18 Family of UUV systems' Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence (C4I) efforts outfitting Navy mine countermeasures forces. Support is being provided for several critical software packages.

COIN Software Development Lead

Peraton, with subcontractor G2 Software Systems, Inc., is providing computer and software engineering and information technology services to support product improvements and upgrades to MK 18 Family of UUV systems' C4I efforts outfitting Navy MCM forces. Support is being provided for several critical software packages.

"Peraton has been performing a wide range of specialized work for the U.S. Navy's Unmanned Underwater Vehicle program since 2001," said John Coleman, president, Defense and Homeland Security sector. "These four UMSS recompete awards enable us to continue our trusted partnership in delivering performance excellence to advance NIWC Pacific's mission, and to provide direct support to the U.S. Navy with unmanned systems. Unmanned systems are a critical element of the Navy's warfighting strategy for the future, and Peraton is proud to be a long-time partner contributing to our country's national security mission at sea."

Through these task orders, Peraton supports the Navy from five primary locations: San Diego, Calif.; Panama City, Fla.; Little Creek, Va.; Stennis, Miss.; and Bahrain.

