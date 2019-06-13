Peraton Awarded James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award

Peraton's cleared facility in Greenbelt, MD, was cited for exceeding the highest standards of security and attaining sustained superior industrial security review ratings. At the Greenbelt facility, Peraton supports NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's largest services program, the Space Communications and Network Services contract (SCNS), through the mission-enabling delivery of vital communications and data relay services.

"Recognition at this elite level is an honor, reaffirming our strong customer partnerships and acknowledging our dedication to the safety and security of our programs, facilities, and the people and information we protect," said Stu Shea, Peraton's chairman, president and CEO. Selected from more than 13,000 cleared contractors, Peraton was one of only 51 recipients to receive the award.

Each year, DSS performs the rigorous process of selecting cleared facilities. Criteria include a nomination by a DSS Industrial Security representative, two consecutive superior industrial security review ratings, and an intense national vetting process. "This award is a testament to our corporate commitment to best practices and sustained excellence in security for the missions we support," stated Phil Mazzocco, Peraton's chief security officer.

