Peraton Awarded Satellite Ground Terminal Prototype, Space Enterprise Consortium Contract

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton was awarded a contract to develop the Satellite Ground Terminal Prototype for the U.S. Army. Performance of the 20-month contract, awarded by the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Center Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) under Other Transaction Authority (OTA), will primarily be in Herndon, Virginia. The SpEC OTA promotes the collaborative process conducive to this research and development initiative.

The Army program targets exploitation of the existing and future tactical potential of space systems with the intent to rapidly integrate those capabilities into the military's tactical decision-making process. This prototype will demonstrate flexibility to advance technology and capability insertion, while concurrently reducing program development cycles and related costs.

"This award builds on our extensive experience delivering solutions for highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber, electronic warfare, and secure communications to the military services and intelligence community," said Stan Kekauoha, vice president, National Security Space business unit, Space, Intelligence and Cyber sector. "Through demonstrated performance and collaboration, Peraton is a trusted partner on missions critical to our nation's security priorities."

As the prime contractor, developer, systems engineer, and integrator for the self-contained, transportable Satellite Ground Terminal Prototype system for future low-earth orbiting satellites, Peraton's design is based on industry-leading components to perform under demanding environmental and orbital conditions.

With its legacy of innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs, Peraton's deep expertise drives the strong customer partnerships that advance desired mission outcomes.

