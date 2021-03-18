Peraton Bolsters Its Unmanned Systems Capabilities with Integration of Peraton Remotec

For more than three decades, military, law enforcement, and other first responders worldwide have relied on Peraton Remotec robots to help assure a safe, successful outcome for their most challenging missions. Peraton Remotec offers the widest range of Unmanned Ground Vehicles and accessories in the market, with a worldwide installed base of over 2,300 vehicles.

"Peraton Remotec's industry-leading track record in unmanned ground vehicles complements Peraton's 25 years of experience serving government customers operating in the unmanned surface, underwater and ground domains," said John Coleman, President, Global Defense & Security sector. "We look forward to building on the synergies to meet future unmanned system needs while continuing to innovate on behalf of our loyal customers in the military, law enforcement and the broader first responder community."

The successful integration of Peraton Remotec further signifies Peraton's company-wide commitment to serve customer's missions of consequence, where failure is not an option.

Industry Leader

Peraton Remotec designed Andros Spartan based on the success, reliability and versatility of the Andros™ F6 series of platforms. Andros Spartan incorporates the proven chassis design of the Andros F6 series and adopts the highly dexterous manipulation capabilities of the Andros™ FX. The new arm design allows more lift capacity and greater dexterity by adding a roll joint that provides eight degrees of freedom.

"The Andros Spartan offers new enhanced capabilities to serve a diverse range of mission sets. Spartan is more than an evolution of the Andros F6 series of platforms," said Walt Werner, Managing Director, Peraton Remotec. "By integrating the best features of each of Peraton Remotec's families of field-proven EOD robots, Spartan revolutionizes the mid-weight market offering unparalleled functionality to protect our nation and keep danger at a distance."

Additional new features unique to Andros Spartan include:

Updated power management system that provides over six hours of vehicle run time

Updated system electronics

Ruggedized touchscreen laptop operator control unit with 3-D system graphics

Advanced manipulator controls

Improved user interface

The Andros Spartan operating system provides expanded information to the operator while easing user workload through increased interactivity with intelligent payloads. Preset arm positions and the ability to "fly the gripper" make manipulation of objects much easier, faster and more accurate.

Pricing is available and Peraton Remotec is now accepting orders at [email protected] or (865) 269-1244.

About Peraton Remotec

Military, law enforcement, and other first responders worldwide rely on Peraton Remotec robots to help assure a safe, successful outcome for their most challenging missions. With more than 30 years' experience in keeping danger at a distance, Peraton Remotec is the global leader in mobile robot systems for hazardous duty operations.

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator, we are a trusted provider of highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies, including the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and NASA. Every day, our 10,000 employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow @PeratonCorp on Twitter for news and updates.

