Peraton Deploys 800G Service on the Peraton Communication Network with Ciena

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton today announced the commercial deployment of wavelength services based on 800G technology using Ciena's Waveserver 5 platform. This achievement increases Peraton's network capacity while reducing power consumption, footprint and time to market for customers.

With this upgrade, Peraton now can deliver high-capacity wavelengths in its optical transmission network and between data centers at speeds of 400Gbps and higher, providing for faster data transfer and an enhanced customer experience. The new infrastructure helps Peraton deploy Internet Protocol (IP) and business services faster, easier and safer, as well as supports the launch of new services like Nx100G and 400G in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Additionally, Peraton is utilizing Ciena's Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, which provides software control and automation, to improve the speed at which it can scale and release new services.

"Peraton is the only systems integrator with an internal commercial telecommunications and satellite communications capability," said Nate White, vice president and general manager, Peraton Communications business unit. "By upgrading to 800G technology, Peraton brings government and commercial customers the affordable and high-performance telecommunications services necessary for meeting operational requirements."

The network enhancement with 800G meets unprecedented capacity requirements due to the increased use of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows Peraton to scale the core network capacity to meet capacity uplifts, while preparing the network for the next generation of technology demands, which includes those from 5G, network slicing and edge compute.

"Ciena's Waveserver 5 makes it possible for Peraton to optimize its network in the face of today's growing bandwidth demands and fast-changing customer needs," said John Israel, Regional Director, National Security, Ciena. "With a smarter and more dynamic network that can adapt, Peraton can deliver on its service-level agreements and pave the way for exciting digital experiences."

Ciena's Waveserver 5, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics, delivers efficient, high-bandwidth 100G and 400G connectivity services over an 800Gbps wavelength. It also provides efficient network utilization, lower latency and enhanced service reliability to improve overall network performance and end-user experiences.

