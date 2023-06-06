Peraton Enterprise Solutions Selected in $2.8B USPS ITS IDIQ

News provided by

Peraton

06 Jun, 2023, 10:22 ET

  • The company brings more than 30 years of experience to the contract
  • The decades long relationship with USPS culminated when Peraton was selected back-to-back as a USPS Supplier Performance Award winner in 2021 and 2022

RESTON, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USPS Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) has selected Peraton Enterprise Solutions, as one of 11 suppliers to receive the United States Postal Service (USPS) Information Technology Solutions (ITS) IDIQ contract worth a combined total of $2.8 billion over a 7-year period.

Continue Reading
Peraton will support the modernization and expansion of the existing US Postal Service technology environment to support innovative business transformation.
Peraton will support the modernization and expansion of the existing US Postal Service technology environment to support innovative business transformation.

The company will provide ITS support to the USPS enterprise on all locations and provide IT support services in the following areas: strategy and reference architecture, analytics, AI/ML, mobile application development, application development, data center and mainframe operations, network infrastructure, multi-cloud operations and management, telecommunications, system availability and operations performance analysis, incident management and response, IT service management, and help desk support.

"Bringing more than 30 years of experience to the contract, our team's deep understanding of the mission and IT solutions seamlessly works to accelerate the modernization and migration of USPS' next generation of solutions and services," said John Coleman, president, Citizen Security & Public Services sector. "Peraton effectively industrializes the delivery of value-based outcomes through the implementation of standardized, optimized processes and innovative IT services and solutions." 

The work includes the modernization and expansion of the existing USPS technology environment—including applications, infrastructure, telecommunications, and IT support structures—to support innovative business transformation. As a trusted partner and winner of the 2021 and 2022 Supplier Performance Awards, Peraton adapts to changing trends and business needs while providing insights into emerging technologies to help the USPS meet its services standards, revenue growth targets, and reduction in cost objectives as well as to maintain its reputation as a global, world-class provider of mail services.

About Peraton
Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies to protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind. 

SOURCE Peraton

Also from this source

Peraton Awarded $284M to Support the Defense Intelligence Agency

Peraton Recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company for the Second Time

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.