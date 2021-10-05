Peraton Expands European Presence with U.S. Army Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been awarded a contract to deliver software development, information assurance, and other IT services to multiple U.S. Army garrisons in four European countries. The single award contract, valued at $22.5 million, represents new work for the company and will continue through 2026.

Under the agreement from U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Europe (IMCOM-E), Peraton will provide IT support services to IMCOM-E personnel in Germany, Belgium, Italy and The Netherlands. Peraton, through its Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC legal entities in Germany (GmbH) and Belgium (SRL), will support the contract using non-Technical Expert Status (non-TESA) personnel, as well as TESA personnel in Germany, Belgium, Italy and The Netherlands.

"With more than three decades of supporting the U.S. Department of Defense in the European theater, Peraton has the institutional knowledge to effectively deploy technology and personnel to accomplish complex in-theater mission challenges," said Jeff Bohling, president, Defense Solutions sector. "With this task order, IMCOM-E will have the tools needed to maintain the garrisons' readiness."

Peraton customers in the European theatre include U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, U.S. Africa Command, the Defense Manpower Data Center, and the U.S. Navy.

About Peraton

