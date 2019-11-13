Peraton Expands Network Reach Across Continental U.S. to Indo-Pacific Region

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton announced today that it has established two network Points-of-Presence (PoPs) in Honolulu, Hawaii and Denver, Colorado, creating new options for customers who require direct communications between the continental U.S. and missions in the Pacific region.

The new PoPs provide diverse cross-continent paths to reliably deliver connectivity to over 50 major metropolitan areas and government installations, interconnecting with an already robust Peraton satellite and wired network capability across the U.S., Europe, Middle East, and Pacific and Atlantic ocean regions. Peraton's assets and capabilities are used to develop end-to-end communications services tailored to the unique challenges of government and critical infrastructure operations.

"The remote decision-making and distributed analytics fundamental to today's missions are absolutely dependent on persistent and resilient communication networks," said David Myers, president, Communications sector. "Regardless of whether we are supporting the Department of Defense, federal civilian organizations like NASA or the FAA, national security agencies like the FBI, or critical infrastructure like public utilities and transportation, our customers are continually looking for new alternatives in communications that will satisfy the ever-growing demand for real-time networking in even the most remote locations."

This latest expansion enables Peraton's customers to benefit from "on-net" connections from their missions in the Indo-Pacific region directly to 10 U.S. major metropolitan areas and 40 government and telecom installations. Peraton's high-speed core network includes New York, Washington D.C., Miami, San Jose, Los Angeles and now Denver. Honolulu joins Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Tampa, London, and Frankfurt—along with Peraton's core network sites—as major network access gateways.

Like all Peraton network facilities, the new PoPs are built into carrier-neutral locations to support cross-connections with a wide range of domestic and international telecommunications providers. From Honolulu, customers can extend their reach deep into the Indo-Pacific region through a choice of "local" terrestrial, fixed wireless, or satellite links. With access to a variety of field-proven satellite terminals, customers benefit from a fully managed service available almost anywhere in the world.

With more than 25 years of experience delivering assured connectivity, backed by a purpose-built core network and 24/7 support, Peraton specializes exclusively in communications for high-consequence missions. Whether the need is for two locations or more than 2,000, and for speeds of less than 10 megabits to over 100 gigabits, Peraton offers the local and long-haul connectivity to make critical voice, video and data communications seamless with the mission.

