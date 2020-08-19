Peraton Named 'Best For Vets' Employer by Military Times

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton, a next generation national security company, has been ranked as one of Military Times' 2020 Best For Vets: Employers. It is the company's first appearance on the list, which is the most comprehensive annual ranking of the country's best employers and organizations with military-connected employment programs, benefits, and support efforts.

Peraton's resources and efforts focused on veterans have steadily expanded since its founding in 2017. In its first year on the list, Peraton ranked #87, highlighting its early successes as well as future areas of focus and growth as an employer of more than 600 military veterans.

Notable veteran initiatives at Peraton include the Together We Stand business resource group, which brings together veterans and supporters in the company to increase awareness and support of the military community and the sacrifices they made for the country. The group works to make Peraton the employer of choice for veterans, their families, and military supporters. Earlier this year, for example, group members helped the company recruit its first DoD SkillBridge intern, who Peraton later hired as a full-time employee after his transition from the Air Force.

Peraton is a recipient of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve's (ESGR) Seven Seals Award in recognition of the company's support for employees still serving in the military, and is a certified Virginia Values Veterans (V3) employer.

"As a company that provides mission-essential services and solutions to the U.S. and Canadian militaries, we appreciate and value the skills and experience that veterans bring to our company," said Laurie Foglesong, Peraton's chief human resources officer. "Fundamentally, we understand that employing veterans strengthens our workforce and makes us a better company, which is why we are committed to hiring, training and retaining them so that their experience at Peraton is personally and professionally rewarding."

To be considered for the Best For Vets: Employers list, Peraton answered nearly 100 questions detailing its policies and practice on topics including recruitment and retention, support for employees serving in the Reserve and National Guard components, and efforts to foster a corporate culture that helps veterans to grow and succeed.

