Peraton Names Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Enterprise Capacity Kevin Meiners to Advisory Board

"During his more than 36 years of service to our nation, Kevin distinguished himself as a trusted counsel within both the Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense and it is an honor to welcome him to Peraton's Advisory Board," said Stu Shea, Peraton's chairman, president and CEO. "His natural ability to apply strategic thinking and deep technical knowledge to address complex intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions and systems requirements will add tremendous value to Peraton and the customers that we serve across the space and air domains."

Meiners joined the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in July 2013 where in his capacity as Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Enterprise Capacity he was responsible to the Director of National Intelligence for all matters pertaining to resources, workforce, systems, technology and infrastructure within the Intelligence Community.

Prior to his service to the ODNI, Meiners served in a variety of leadership positions within the Intelligence Community, including as director of Advanced Technology within the Defense Airborne Reconnaissance Office (DARO), where he oversaw the development of early unmanned aircraft vehicle (UAV) programs, and as the director of ISR Systems within the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Command, Control, and Communications (ASD/C3I). While in that role he developed long-term acquisition strategies for future overhead satellite programs, including the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) and Space Based Radar (SBR).

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech), a Master of Science in Management Information Systems from Marymount University, and a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF). He is also a graduate of the Defense Systems Management Course and is DAWIA Level-III-certified in program management.

Meiners is a recipient of the Presidential Rank Award of Meritorious Executive, the Presidential Rank Award of Distinguished Executive, the Secretary of Defense Medal for Meritorious Civilian Service, and the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Civilian Service.

Comprised of proven government and industry technology experts, Peraton's Advisory Board provides advice and counsel to the company on its strategic direction.

About Peraton

Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. As a trusted provider of highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber, defense, homeland security, and communications capabilities, Peraton is a critical partner to the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and select federal agencies and commercial entities. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, the company employs 3,500 people across the U.S. and Canada. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow @PeratonCorp on Twitter for news and updates.

SOURCE Peraton

Related Links

https://www.peraton.com

