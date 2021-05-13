Peraton Partners with Memorial Day Flowers Foundation to Honor Nation's Fallen Heroes

HERNDON, Va., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton today announced its continued partnership with the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation, a national non-profit that works with sponsors, local organizers and volunteers each Memorial Day to place a flower on the gravesites of Americans who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military.

Peraton is supporting this year's effort by serving as the exclusive sponsor of Alexandria (Va.) National Cemetery. On May 29, Peraton employees will visit the cemetery to lay a flower on every grave.

"Every gesture of support is immeasurably important to a small non-profit like ours that has a national mission," said Ramiro Penaherrera, co-founder and executive director of the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation. "We are honored to have the support of Peraton's leadership and its employees across the country who have donated thousands of dollars for local flower tributes during Memorial Day 2021. Thanks to visionary partners like Peraton, the Foundation will continue to move forward with the goal that every Memorial Day we all learn about and honor those who have served our country."

For the first time this year, Peraton established a donation matching program for employees who ordered Flower Tribute Boxes from the Foundation. Through the program, boxes of 125 flowers are shipped directly to employees's homes anywhere in the country to personally place these flowers at their local veterans cemeteries.

For every Tribute Box ordered by Peraton employees, the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation will also be able to place an additional 125 flowers at Arlington (Va.) National Cemetery over Memorial Day weekend. The Foundation's floral tribute connects communities to honor their heroes and the sacrifices they and their families made for our country.

"We are honored to expand our support of the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation. At the center of this partnership is our shared values— honor those who served," said Stu Shea, Chairman, President and CEO. "Today, approximately 4,000 veterans call Peraton home. It is paramount we acknowledge the sacrifices made by our veterans and honor their military service."

"Peraton's impact on missions of consequence across the globe starts with our support of the military community at home. We encourage Americans to join the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation in visiting cemeteries and decorating grave sites in remembrance of the selfless and courageous service so many have given to protect the freedoms we enjoy," said Shea.

Donate to The Memorial Day Flowers Foundation.

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, civilian, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our 22,000 employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

SOURCE Peraton

Related Links

https://www.peraton.com

