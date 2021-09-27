Peraton Receives $109M Award for Full-Spectrum Cyberspace Operations

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been selected by U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) to bolster Department of Defense (DoD) cyber expertise, including delivering full-spectrum cyberspace operations. The Cyberspace Operations Support Services (COSS) task order (TO), worth up to $109M over four years, was awarded through a USCYBERCOM indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Under the COSS TO, Peraton will support USCYBERCOM's Directorate of Operations (J3), Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF), and Joint Task Force ARES (JTF-ARES). Peraton will strengthen the cyberspace capabilities and operations that enable USCYBERCOM to secure, operate, and defend the DoD Information Network (DODIN) and its critical dependencies.

"Peraton is proud to continue our work partnering with the DoD to improve the nation's ability to withstand and respond to cyberattacks," said Tom Afferton, president, Cyber Mission sector. "Our capabilities and expertise in delivering full-spectrum cyberspace operations position us to help USCYBERCOM achieve its critical mission, protecting the cyberspace domain and the safety of our nation."

Peraton will fortify relationships with key partners while coordinating, synchronizing, deconflicting, and integrating operational planning efforts for full-spectrum cyberspace operations. Peraton has supported USCYBERCOM's national security mission since 2016. USCYBERCOM improves DoD's capabilities to operate resilient, reliable information and communication networks; counter cyberspace threats; and ensure access to cyberspace.

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, civilian, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

