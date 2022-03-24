Peraton Receives $254M Contract to Bring Innovative, Next Gen Cyber Solutions to Department of State

HERNDON, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been awarded a $254 million contract to support the Department of State's (DOS) Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) with cybersecurity operations over the next five years.

Under the Diplomatic Security Cyber Mission (DSCM) Support Services contract, Peraton will provide a full suite of cybersecurity support, including incident management, threat analysis, and penetration testing. The company will leverage its nearly 40 years of expertise in cybersecurity to provide solutions that integrate next generation technology and help safeguard DOS facilities, data, systems, and people.

"Peraton is proud to continue our support of the DOS and its important mission around the world," said Jim Stanley, vice president/general manager, Diplomacy & Justice, Citizen Security & Public Services sector. "This award further demonstrates our ability to help advance the Department of State's goal to secure its data by driving innovative systems across its IT enterprise."

DOS is the oldest cabinet agency, with cyber operations extending to every country, in every capitol city in the world. Under the contract, Peraton will help the Department protect its global IT infrastructure. The company's work will also focus on three functional areas: cyber monitoring and operations; forensic investigation and analysis; and technology, innovation, and engineering.

