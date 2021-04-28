Peraton Receives $360M Air Force Contract to Support Minuteman III ICBM System

HERNDON, Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has received an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force to continue its work performing software analysis and testing for the Minuteman III ICBM System. The contract is worth up to $360 million over an 18-year period.

Under the follow-on contract, Peraton will continue to provide independent verification of safety criteria for the Minuteman III operational software.

"For more than 45 years, Peraton has proudly partnered with the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense to support the Minuteman III systems," said Tom Afferton, President, Cyber Mission sector. "Our team's strong system knowledge and deep experience in static and dynamic code analysis and software testing allows us to deliver best-in-class capabilities to the Air Force."

Peraton will continue to leverage digital simulators and emulators it has developed to allow for testing of Minuteman III software as it is delivered without disrupting the readiness of the system that is vital to national security.

Contract work will primarily be performed in Layton, Utah and El Segundo, California.

