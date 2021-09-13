Peraton Receives $60 Million Award to Provide CDC with Hybrid Cloud Managed Services

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has received an award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide data center and cloud management services. The award represents new work for the company and has a ceiling value of up to $60 million over five years.

Peraton will provide and manage hybrid private and public cloud services and broker them through an integrated self-service portal. Specifically, the company will manage services from multiple CDC-contracted cloud service providers, facilitate the provisioning of new cloud services, and provide the management and monitoring of these services.

"CDC's mission, especially during the ongoing pandemic, is critical to protecting American citizens from health, safety and security threats in the United States and abroad," said Tarik Reyes, president, Global Health & Financial Solutions sector. "This award gives us the opportunity to support CDC's cloud strategy and further enable CDC's core mission. Working closely with our customer, we will help them realize their long-term goal of advancing IT capabilities through modernization, innovation and cloud-smart application migration."

Additionally, Peraton will be responsible for providing, operating, and managing private cloud infrastructure services including compute, storage and backup, internal data center network and cloud management. Peraton will also assist CDC's modernization efforts by planning and executing legacy application migrations to these new services.

"Peraton is uniquely positioned to provide public, private, and hybrid cloud solutions at scale for our diverse set of customers," said Reyes. "Our cloud expertise coupled with our capabilities in digital modernization and DevSecOps Factory enhances Peraton's end-to-end value proposition."

Peraton has worked with CDC for more than 25 years, analyzing data to help protect against public health threats and supporting research to prepare for and prevent future threats.

ABOUT PERATON

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, civilian, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

SOURCE Peraton

Related Links

https://www.peraton.com

