Peraton Receives Nearly $500M In Classified Awards

CHANTILLY, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton today announced that the company received an additional $483 million in classified awards during the first six months of 2021. The contracts, representing new and expanded work across space, intel, federal and cyber, underscore Peraton's position as a trusted and valued partner to essential government agencies.

Peraton is leveraging its deep technical talent and 80% cleared workforce to expand the company's ability to support missions of consequence across the globe where failure is not an option. Peraton's advanced technology solutions, including cybersecurity, information operations, data analytics, hybrid cloud, mission-critical application development and advanced engineering, will help its government customers solve the largest and most complex challenges they face and foresee.

"Our increased depth of capabilities and resources as a $7 billion company enable Peraton to do the can't be done in support of the U.S. government's most sensitive national security missions," said Mike King, chief growth officer. "We are committed to protecting the American people and our allies, and we are proud to continue serving as a trusted partner to our government customers."

