Peraton Remotec chooses the Wave Relay® MANET as their preferred network for ANDROS Robotic platforms.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), the world leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET), announced today that Remotec, a subsidiary of Peraton, has joined Persistent's Wave Relay® Ecosystem as its exclusive network provider.

An industry alliance of unmanned system and sensor producers, all using the Wave Relay® MANET as their preferred network for command-and-control, the Wave Relay® Ecosystem will now include Remotec's entire suite of Andros unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Peraton Remotec joins Persistent Systems Wave Relay Ecosystem

"We are excited to welcome Remotec to the Wave Relay® Ecosystem," said Tom Jennings, director of Business Development at Persistent Systems. "As a global leader in robotic systems, this exclusive partnership with Remotec greatly enhances our company's core vision: to network the battlefield with our world-class Wave Relay® technology and enable the safety and success of those who have no-fail mission sets."

Providing increased range, improved data rates, and the ability to share high-quality video, audio, and text data, the Remotec platforms integrated with the Wave Relay® MANET include the:

Andros SPARTAN, Remotec's flagship hazardous duty platform that is highly dexterous.

Andros FX, a heavy-duty EOD platform with increased track-pod mobility and nine degrees of freedom manipulator.

Andros SR1, a lightweight, man-portable platform, that is quickly deployable.

Andros Wolverine, the all-terrain workhorse ideal for sand, snow, and mud surfaces.

"We are thrilled to partner with Persistent Systems to enhance the situational awareness of our law enforcement and military customers," said Amy Rall, president of the Citizen Security and Public Services sector at Peraton. "This ecosystem will increase intelligence insights and enable our customers to make informed decisions and planning tactical operations."

A large improvement over their current network, the Wave Relay® MANET will equip law enforcement and military end-users with command-and-control of Remotec UGVs and improve their situational awareness with the sharing of real-time data.

"Providing operators the ability to evaluate and respond to hazardous situations is a core tenet, said Jennings. "The last thing they want to worry about in these situations is the network. Our technology partnerships are deliberate efforts toward ensuring all warfighters and law enforcement personnel return home safe."

For more information or a capability demonstration of the Andros line of UGVs, please contact Peraton's Remotec representative.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice, and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies to protect our nation and allies. Peraton operates at the critical nexus between traditional and nontraditional threats across all domains: land, sea, space, air, and cyberspace. The company serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies and supports every branch of the U.S. armed forces. Each day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit peraton.com to learn how we're keeping people around the world safe and secure.

