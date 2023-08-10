Peraton Supporting $513.5M Deep Space Network (DSN) Program

  • The company will provide support to DSN and manage the maintenance and operation of the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex
  • Peraton has nearly 20 years of experience supporting the DSN contracts
  • "The Deep Space Network is the critical link that connects NASA's lunar and planetary spacecraft with mission control here on Earth"

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton was awarded a competitive subcontract to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory with a total contract value of the $513.5 million. The company has a history with DSN dating back to 2004 – including helping the James Web Space Telescope communicate across the cosmos, linking mankind and the moon, and supporting the Perseverance rover on Mars.

Peraton will provide DSN engineering, testing and sustainment services, mission planning, network operations and support, network operations, network logistics and will manage the maintenance and operation of the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex near Barstow, California.

The work involves the highly technical sustainment of four antenna stations – each equipped with large parabolic dish antennas and ultra-sensitive receiving systems – capable of detecting incredibly faint radio signals from distant spacecraft. The project scope also entails base support functions, including operator to depot level maintenance of the antennas and infrastructure along with providing armed security for the complex.

"We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with JPL to further enable assured communications for our Nation's space exploration missions," said Roger Mason, Ph.D., president, Space & Intelligence sector. "The Deep Space Network is the critical link that connects NASA's lunar and planetary spacecraft with mission control here on Earth."

About Peraton
Peraton is a national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the US Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies who sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit peraton.com to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind.

