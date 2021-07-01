Peraton Supports Successful Launch of Space Development Agency Satellites on SpaceX Mission

HERNDON, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Space Development Agency (SDA) prototype satellites are now in orbit as a result of Peraton's work to secure rideshare space on the SpaceX Transporter-2 mission and performance of launch integration activities.

When the Transporter-2 mission departed the atmosphere on June 30, it took with it two SDA 12U Laser Interconnect & Communications System (LINCS) satellites launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9.

Peraton's support for SDA fell under its Mission Systems Engineering and Integration (MSE&I) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract which calls for Peraton—among other responsibilities—to help fill gaps where SDA lacks necessary in-agency capabilities. It illustrates one of Peraton's unique strengths, which is to help customers close mission gaps when delay or failure is not an option.

Peraton identified rideshare opportunities, procured the rideshare slot on Transporter-2 and provided integration services required to deliver the LINCS satellites into orbit. This work included manifesting, mission management, interface definition and production, spacecraft-to-launch vehicle integration at the launch site, and flight safety certification. Peraton, along with teammates TZero and Maverick Space Systems, played a critical role in maintaining the aggressive schedule to launch, and delivering these critical capabilities to orbit.

"We are privileged to help SDA accelerate the development and fielding of new capabilities necessary to ensure our technological and military advantage in space for national defense," said Roger Mason, president, Space & Intelligence sector. "When asked to fill a gap for SDA and quickly acquire commercial launch services, we secured the rideshare and took full responsibility for the launch integration activities. These LINCS experiments will provide data to advance the national defense space architecture."

Under the SDA MSE&I IDIQ contract, Peraton also provides full-lifecycle Systems Engineering and Integration services to support development, fielding and operations for SDA's Tranche 0 system – a constellation of 28 spacecraft, ground segments, mission planning and command and control capabilities supporting advanced warfighter mission scenarios and experiments.

