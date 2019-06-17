Peraton to Acquire Solers, Inc.

HERNDON, Va., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Solers, Inc., a leading provider of software development and systems integration for space situational awareness, satellite ground systems and operations, cybersecurity engineering, and enterprise cloud-based solutions.

"The acquisition of Solers represents an important step in the execution of our growth strategy and serves as a true force multiplier for Peraton and our customers. By bringing together some of the most proven and innovative space protection and ground operations technologies in the industry, we will be able to significantly enhance our ability to execute on our customers' critical missions," said Stu Shea, Chairman, President and CEO of Peraton. "I'm excited to welcome the talented Solers team to Peraton, strengthening our already robust space portfolio, technical excellence and rapid innovation capabilities."

The Solers acquisition will accelerate both near- and long-range growth opportunities and enhance Peraton's ability to deliver highly differentiated space protection and resiliency solutions that directly support mission objectives and critical national security initiatives. The combined capabilities will enable Peraton to expand its offerings of innovative and agile end-to-end solutions that address the growing complexity of customer mission needs across both national security and civilian agency space & ground programs.

"The Solers/Peraton alignment is truly a strategic fit and I have full confidence that the combined companies will continue Solers trademark high quality support to our government clients," said David Kellogg, President and CEO of Solers. "Through our combination with Peraton – a company with whom we have many shared values – our customers will have access to some of the best people and technologies available to address their critical missions and our employees will benefit from greatly expanded growth opportunities as part of this new company."

"Peraton's transformational acquisition of Solers will accelerate the company's presence in the high-priority, emerging space and communications markets," said Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital. "This combination will create a differentiated platform, strengthening Peraton's ability to provide mission-critical services and solutions to its dynamic customer base."

Investment bank KippsDeSanto acted as the financial advisor to Solers for this acquisition. Macquarie Capital acted as financial advisor to Peraton.

About Peraton

Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. As a trusted provider of highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber, defense, homeland security, and communications capabilities, Peraton is a critical partner to the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and select federal agencies and commercial entities. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, the company employs more than 3,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Peraton, visit www.peraton.com.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas Capital is a leading private equity firm that invests in companies that provide critical products and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide, including those operating in the aerospace & defense, healthcare, software, national security, communications, energy, government services and education industries. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means. For more information on Veritas Capital and its current and past investments, visit www.veritascapital.com.

About Solers, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Solers is an innovative information technology solutions provider to the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, other federal agencies, and commercial customers. With core capabilities in systems engineering, systems integration, space protection and resiliency, satellite ground systems, cloud computing, cyber engineering, and data engineering, Solers directly supports customer mission objectives and critical national security imperatives. For more information on Solers, visit www.solers.com.

SOURCE Peraton

Related Links

https://www.peraton.com

