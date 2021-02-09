Peraton to Participate in Cowen's 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton, the world's leading mission capability integrator, will participate in Cowen's 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference webcast on Thursday, February 11.

Stu Shea, Chairman, President and CEO, will speak on February 11 at 2:20pm ET. He will address topics including Peraton's focus on supporting missions of consequence for government customers, the company's recent acquisition of Northrop Grumman's integrated mission support and IT services business, as well as its planned acquisition of Perspecta in the first half of 2021.

A live audio webcast of Shea's remarks will be available on the Peraton website at https://www.peraton.com/cowens-aerospace-defense-industrials-conference. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link for 90 days afterward.

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator, we are a trusted provider of highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies, including the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and NASA. Every day, our 10,000 employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow @PeratonCorp on Twitter for updates.

