Peraton to Provide Customers With Global Communications Connectivity Through OneWeb Distribution Partnership Agreement

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton and OneWeb, a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, today announced a distribution partnership agreement for Peraton to offer OneWeb's low latency and cloud connectivity solutions to its critical government and commercial infrastructure customers.

OneWeb's global, secure, and low latency satellite network built on 4G standards with Metro Ethernet Forum aligned products will dramatically advance Peraton's capability to deliver secure, high-bandwidth, integrated global solutions to support its customers' challenging mission needs in unfavorable operating environments. OneWeb's open architecture and high throughput network will directly enable Peraton to offer seamless integration of remote and mobile sites around the globe in support of its customers' most critical mission sets.

"The capabilities offered by OneWeb's satellite network complement Peraton's existing satellite and terrestrial services," said Mike King, Peraton's Chief Growth Officer. "We are now positioned to provide a more comprehensive suite of communications capabilities with the flexibility to go wherever our customers' missions take them."

"LEO communication represents a game-changing capability for maritime, aviation, defense, and other customers operating in remote environments outside of standard network coverage areas," said Nate White, Peraton's Vice President and General Manager of Communications. "These customers currently rely on more conventional satellite solutions with high latency, lower throughput and greater delivery costs. OneWeb's LEO satellites services will enable Peraton to deliver improved flexibility, reliability, and capacity at reduced costs to our customers."

Peraton adds OneWeb to the company's extensive portfolio of communications solutions providing LEO capability as primary or as a hot backup to existing geostationary (GEO) satellites and fiber circuits for the DoD.

"OneWeb is delighted to join forces with Peraton to support a broad portfolio of national security, intelligence, federal, and commercial customers. The combination of OneWeb's transformative connectivity solutions combined with Peraton's expertise and customer intimacy will accelerate our growth in these markets," said OneWeb's Head of Government Services Dylan Browne.

The enhanced service delivery options enabled by OneWeb's LEO network will increase the array of value-added communications services Peraton provides to its law enforcement, defense, and national, state and local government customers. This capability will also significantly expand Peraton's global network reach by allowing the extension of low latency broadband services to even the most remote locations, including historically challenging regions in Africa and the Indo-Pacific.

This distribution partnership agreement builds on Peraton's recent contract awards to provide commercial satellite communications services to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command.

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, civilian, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at www.oneweb.net

SOURCE Peraton

Related Links

https://www.peraton.com

