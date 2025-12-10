Perca Unveils Cost-Effective Wastewater Infrastructure Solutions to Cut Utility Costs

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst increasing pressure for the water sector to finance capital improvements, Perca, Inc. provides a proven alternative using an unlikely partner - earthworms. The company's proprietary DrilO2 vermifiltration system addresses the industry's challenge, offering a sustainable and low-cost solution to wastewater treatment.

Due to their reliance on high energy-input machinery and chemical supplementation, traditional wastewater treatment plants often require significant initial investment and maintain high operational expenses. Perca's DrilO2 system combats these challenges by leveraging the naturally occurring biological processes of earthworms and other microbes. This low-energy, gravity-driven approach minimizes the need for complex infrastructure and dramatically lowers ongoing operational and maintenance costs.

Geraldine Case, Perca's Research & Development Manager explains:

"Water utilities are caught between aging infrastructure and tightening budgets, making large-scale upgrades a significant hurdle. Our DrilO2 system is designed to break that cycle. By offering a solution that is both highly effective and economically viable, we can help communities meet regulatory standards without incurring prohibitive costs."

The system's value extends beyond initial savings. Its streamlined operation reduces the need for constant oversight and costly chemical supplementation, providing utilities with extended financial benefit and operational consistency. Using natural processes, the DrilO2 vermifiltration system is able to reduce carbon emissions typically associated with excess energy use and chemical supplementation of traditional wastewater treatment methods.

Dr. George Damoff, Chief Science Officer at Perca, adds,

"We have engineered a system that works in harmony with nature to deliver superior water quality. The result is a smaller physical and financial footprint compared to conventional methods. This makes advanced wastewater treatment accessible to a wider range of municipalities, including those that may have previously found it financially out of reach."

By offering a budget-friendly and expandable approach to upgrading wastewater systems, Perca is establishing itself as a critical ally for water utilities and their clients aiming to achieve environmental sustainability, financial management, and pave the way towards a cleaner, greener future.

About Perca

Perca, Inc. is a cleantech firm based in Walla Walla, Washington, specializing in low-cost, nature-based wastewater treatment. Its proprietary DrilO2 system employs earthworms, microbial communities, and natural filtration to treat and detoxify water, removing up to 99% of contaminants.

"Pioneering green-technology systems for advanced water treatment. Restoring healthy ecosystems worldwide through innovation and sustainability. Making a meaningful, tangible difference in the world—one drop of water at a time."

