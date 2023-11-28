Perceiv AI Achieves HIPAA Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

News provided by

Perceiv AI

28 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Perceiv AI, a leading AI-driven precision medicine company specializing in the development of a multimodal prognostic platform for age-related diseases, proudly announces its compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). In December 2022, Perceiv AI secured a $1.7 million capital injection, further bolstering its capabilities and commitment to advancing healthcare through AI innovation. This milestone (HIPAA) marks a significant validation of Perceiv AI's dedication to upholding the highest standards of data security and privacy in the healthcare industry.

In a statement, Christian Dansereau, CEO of Perceiv AI, emphasized the importance of achieving HIPAA compliance, stating, "Ensuring compliance serves as a robust shield against risks, solidifying our standing as a resilient and trustworthy company operating successfully in a data-centric and privacy-conscious business environment. HIPAA, for Perceiv AI, stands as a validation and testament to our steadfast commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy."

Perceiv AI's journey to HIPAA compliance aligns with its broader mission to revolutionize precision medicine. The company's multimodal prognostic platform (Foresight) empowers pharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals, and researchers with invaluable insights into disease progression, with a primary focus on neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. This platform aims to accelerate and de-risk the development of new therapies while enabling timelier diagnoses.

About Perceiv AI:
Perceiv AI is an AI-driven precision medicine company developing a powerful multimodal prognostic platform named Foresight to forecast disease progression in age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. By providing a window into individual patients' disease progression, Perceiv AI aims to accelerate and de-risk the development of new therapies while enabling timelier diagnoses.

SOURCE Perceiv AI

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.