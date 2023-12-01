Perceiv AI to attend J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and AD/PD in Q1 2024

News provided by

Perceiv AI

01 Dec, 2023, 21:11 ET

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Perceiv AI, will announce the recent progress of its Foresight™ platform during the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place from January 8 to 11, 2024, in San Francisco, CA and the Biotech Showcase 2024. A cornerstone event in the healthcare industry, boasting a rich history of delivering cutting-edge insights into market trends and medical innovations. This year, new developments in Alzheimer's disease therapies are the top headlines.

As a  leading innovator in precision medicine and Alzheimer's disease, Perceiv AI is committed to developing its prognostic platform Foresight™. This versatile multimodal platform is designed to predict disease progression, with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease. Perceiv AI aims to offer a comprehensive understanding of individual patient's disease progression, facilitating the development of new therapies and supporting timely diagnosis.

The Alzheimer's disease space has experienced significant momentum in the past year, with Eisai's Lecanemab receiving full FDA approval and CMS reimbursement last July, and Eli Lilly's Donanemab showing promising Phase III trial results last October.

In anticipation of the conference, Dr. Christian Dansereau, CEO of Perceiv AI, remarked, "This year's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference comes at an exciting time for the field, and is the opportunity to share our vision for the future of precision medicine and how it can support the meaningful deployment of these new therapies to the right patient at the right time. The introduction of new disease-modifying medications has transformed the Alzheimer's landscape, and precision medicine is crucial to identifying, diagnosing, and treating patients in a timely and effective manner."

Furthermore, Perceiv AI is pleased to announce its participation at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease and related neurological disorders (AD/PD), scheduled to take place in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 9th 2024.

The company will present an oral session titled "Use of Foresight AD to Reduce Screen Failure Rates Due to Biomarker Cut-Offs in Early Alzheimer's Disease Trials."

Session Name: Biomarkers in Clinical Use Across Dementias
Date/Time: Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 10:25 AM
Room: Auditorium VI+VII
Chair(s): Oskar Hansson (Sweden), Charlotte E. Teunissen (Netherlands)

For more information on the session: https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/adpd24/attendee/confcal/show/session/103 

About Perceiv AI
Perceiv AI is an AI-driven precision medicine company developing a powerful multimodal prognostic platform named Foresight to forecast disease progression in age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. By providing a window into individual patients' disease progression, Perceiv AI aims to accelerate and de-risk the development of new therapies while enabling timelier diagnoses.

For more information, please visit www.perceiv.ai

SOURCE Perceiv AI

Also from this source

Perceiv AI Achieves HIPAA Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Perceiv AI, a leading AI-driven precision medicine company specializing in the development of a multimodal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.