Percent Announces Prath Reddy as Chief Executive Officer

Co-Founder and CEO Nelson Chu transitions to Executive Chairman as the private credit platform continues to scale its institutional infrastructure and asset management capabilities

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Percent, the platform powering modern private credit markets through access, liquidity and data, today announced that Co-Founder and President, Prath Reddy, CFA, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Nelson Chu, Co-Founder and CEO, will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board.

As CEO, Reddy will lead Percent's next phase of growth, focused on developing liquidity infrastructure designed to support the $3.5T private credit sector alongside expanding its institutional presence within the asset class.

Prath Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Percent

As a member of the founding team, Reddy has shaped Percent's strategy, operations, and growth, bringing more than a decade of debt capital markets experience to Percent's mission of applying public-market discipline and access to private credit. His appointment comes as Percent expands from a digital marketplace for private credit transactions into an institutional-focused asset manager underpinned by liquidity infrastructure designed for the industry.

"Private credit is entering a more demanding phase. Asset managers and capital partners are asking for better data, real liquidity, and clearer ways to access and assess differentiated exposure," said Prath Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Percent. "Percent has spent eight years building for exactly this. With the foundation that Nelson has already laid, my focus as Percent's new CEO is to scale the platform responsibly, expand our institutional asset management and trading capabilities, and continue bringing public-market discipline to private credit."

Reddy joined Percent as a founding team member in 2018 from UBS Investment Bank's debt capital markets group, where he originated and structured fixed-income securities for public and private corporations. A CFA charterholder, Reddy has spent his career at the intersection of institutional public and private credit markets, and has overseen Percent's origination, structuring, and distribution work since the company's earliest days.

Under Nelson's leadership since founding Percent in 2018, the company has experienced rapid growth and traction in lower middle market lender finance, originating over 80% of deals under $25 million by issuance volume in Q1 2026, according to combined platform and ABL Advisor industry data. To date, Percent has signed up more than 50,000 investors and over 140 asset originators on the platform, with more than $350 million in current assets under administration. Since inception, Percent has facilitated more than $2 billion in issuance across over 1,200 deals.

"Percent began with a simple idea: private credit needed better rails. We've now built the platform, deal flow, and track record to make that real," said Nelson Chu, Executive Chairman of Percent. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together, from driving meaningful growth to delivering increased transparency and efficiency for all market participants. Prath has been instrumental in building Percent from day one, and as Executive Chairman, I'll be staying close to support what comes next under Prath's leadership."

In his new role as Executive Chairman, Chu will focus on long-term strategy, corporate governance, and supporting the executive team as the company continues to scale.

"We are entering one of the most exciting periods in Percent's history. This transition represents a natural evolution for Percent as it moves from product validation to market-wide adoption," said Marshall Lux, Percent Board Member. "Prath's deep capital markets expertise and operational history make him the ideal leader to drive this next phase of institutional expansion. With Nelson guiding governance and long-term strategy as Executive Chairman, the company is structured for long-term growth and continued innovation."

To learn more about Percent, please visit: www.percent.com.

About Percent

Percent is unlocking private credit by enabling efficient access, liquidity optionality, and data for all market participants. Through its digital primary issuance and secondary markets platform, Percent provides all deal counterparties with a unified environment to source, structure, distribute, service and trade private credit assets. Founded in 2018, Percent has facilitated billions in private credit transaction volume across primary issuance and secondary markets — bringing transparency and standardization to a historically fragmented asset class. For additional information, please visit www.percent.com.

SOURCE Percent