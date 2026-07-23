Percent's Private Credit Infrastructure Enables Trillium Technologies to Launch Compute Credit Investment Marketplace

Percent's institutional-grade infrastructure powers deal structuring, investor onboarding, compliance framework and marketplace mechanics to bring private credit products to market

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Percent, the platform powering modern private credit markets through access, liquidity and data, today announced that Trillium Technologies, a diversified investment company, has built its own branded investment marketplace on Percent's institutional-grade infrastructure. The marketplace introduces Trillium Technologies' compute credit, convertible note offering, demonstrating Percent's ability to help companies turn emerging asset classes into investable private credit offerings without building the capital markets stack from scratch.

Compute credits, a unit of prepaid or allocated computing capacity, are one of the most novel structured credit products in the market today. These credits are often used in cloud platforms, AI services, or infrastructure providers that convert monetary value into a fixed pool of usable resources with a specific redemption rate and an expiration window. Yet, they are an emerging, trillion dollar asset class based on the capacity of data centers. The launch comes as demand for AI infrastructure financing is outpacing what traditional capital markets were built to support. Cloud computing companies require new ways to finance capacity and private credit is increasingly becoming a bridge between technological innovation and financial markets. Percent gives companies like Trillium Technologies the capital markets foundation to structure, distribute, and manage these products seamlessly.

"Compute credits represent exactly the kind of emerging asset class that private credit infrastructure should be able to support," said Prath Reddy, CFA, Co-Founder and CEO of Percent. "Trillium saw an opportunity to bring a novel, real-world asset to investors and needed the capital markets foundation to do it with speed, compliance and operational rigor. That is what Percent was designed to do. Our platform has structured and distributed over $2 billion in private credit, and that infrastructure works whether the underlying asset is a consumer loan portfolio or compute capacity backing AI workloads. We're building the rails for private credit's next chapter."

Percent's infrastructure supports private credit products across asset classes, giving companies the core systems needed to administer and scale investment products. For a first-of-its-kind asset like compute credits, that foundation helps reduce the time, cost and complexity of building a marketplace while allowing Trillium Technologies to stay focused on its market, investors and long-term growth.

"Compute credits have become one of the defining resources of the digital economy. Trillium is focused on turning that resource into a transparent, liquid, investable asset," said J. Christopher Mizer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trillium Technologies. "With Percent providing the capital markets foundation behind our marketplace, we can move faster, operate with greater confidence, and leverage our team to build the compute credit economy for investors and innovators."

As demand for compute power accelerates, driven by AI, data analytics, scientific computing, and large-scale cloud workloads, Trillium bridges technology infrastructure and capital markets by enabling compute to behave like traditional commodities or financial securities.

Trillium Technologies closed its first round on July 10, with subsequent capital raises expected to follow. As the company continues to grow its marketplace, the relationship also expands the Percent ecosystem into a category expected to generate significant deal flow as compute capacity becomes a more important financial asset.

About Percent

Percent is unlocking private credit by enabling efficient access, liquidity optionality, and data for all market participants. Through its digital primary issuance and secondary markets platform, Percent provides all deal counterparties with a unified environment to source, structure, distribute, service and trade private credit assets. Founded in 2018, Percent has facilitated billions in private credit transaction volume across primary issuance and secondary markets — bringing transparency and standardization to a historically fragmented asset class. For additional information, please visit www.percent.com.

About Trillium Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2025, Trillium Technologies bridges the gap between technology innovation and institutional capital. The company develops and monetizes the emerging asset class of Compute Credits through strategic investment, securitization, and marketplace development for the Archeo Futurus cloud computing platform. Trillium's mission is to power the future of intelligence by making compute a liquid, tradable, and investable asset.

Disclaimer: Unsecured Notes may involve high risk and are speculative investments. The Unsecured Notes are not secured. In the event of a default, investors may not receive any payments. There is no public market for Unsecured Notes, and none is expected to develop. There is no guarantee that an investment will be profitable or that an investor in Unsecured Notes will receive any payments of principal or interest.

Risks associated with compute credits include expiration, utilization, lock-in, pricing change, non-transferability, opportunity cost, valuation ambiguity, and counterparty risks.

SOURCE Percent