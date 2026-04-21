Percent Accelerates Growth with 67% Jump in 2026 Inc. Regionals Ranking of Northeast Private Companies

To date, the platform has facilitated over 1,000 deals across more than 100,000 individual investments, totaling $2 billion in capital issuance, underscoring Percent's continued expansion in private credit

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Percent, the platform providing a modern private credit marketplace, today announced its rapid growth of ranking #27 in the 2026 Inc. Regionals Northeast list, up by 67% from ranking #82 in 2025. The recognition highlights a period of sustained momentum for the company as it scales infrastructure for the evolving private credit market.

The private credit market is undergoing a structural shift toward technology-driven models that enable greater scale, efficiency, liquidity and access. Since launching in 2018, the company has focused on building software solutions designed to modernize private credit markets for both investors and borrowers – enabling transactions to move faster, with better visibility and control across participants. That momentum is reflected in the platform's recent growth as Percent saw more than 8,000 investor sign-ups and over 400 borrower applications for companies seeking growth capital in the last 12 months. With $367 million in assets under management and facilitating 1,061 deals across 101,346 individual investments, Percent has totaled $2.0 billion in capital issuance since inception.

"Private credit is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and the infrastructure supporting it needs to evolve just as quickly," said Prath Reddy, CFA, co-founder and President of Percent. "Our growth reflects the demand for this challenging private credit market. This recognition is a strong validation of the evolution we're seeing across the platform."

Between 2022 and 2024, companies on this year's list achieved a median growth rate of 73%, collectively adding 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions."

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database, are available at https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast.

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Percent



Percent is unlocking private credit by enabling efficient access, liquidity and data for all market participants. Through its digital primary issuance and secondary markets platform, Percent provides all deal counterparties with a unified environment to source, structure, distribute, service and trade private credit assets. Founded in 2018, Percent is setting the market standard for a historically fragmented asset class, supporting billions in primary and secondary transaction volume in a multi-trillion-dollar private credit industry. For additional information, please visit www.percent.com.

SOURCE Percent