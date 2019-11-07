Percentage of Black Note Profits Go to Four Exceptional Charities

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Note is proud to announce that part of its profits go to four exceptional charities.

"We've been consistently donating 1% of our profits to charities over the years, and we could not have done it without our customers. We chose the charities based on who they are, what they do, and how they do it," said Ethan Parsa, spokesperson for Black Note.



Four Organizations that receive Black Note Donations



Cancer Research Institute (CRI): This organization has been a leading supporter of immunotherapy research and clinical trials since 1953. CRI says immunotherapy is the most promising cancer treatment to date, and donations help it continue to fund revolutionary breakthroughs to help cure all cancer types. Website: https://www.cancerresearch.org/

American Lung Association (ALA): As the most prominent force for improving lung health and preventing lung disease for more than 114 years, the ALA saves lives every day. Its vision is a world free of lung disease Eliminating tobacco use is one of the group's strategic imperatives. Website: https://www.lung.org/



American Cancer Society (ACS): ACS is on a mission to free the world from cancer. It furthers its mission by funding and conducting research, supporting patients, and increasing cancer prevention awareness. Since 1946, the organization has invested in $4.9 billion in research. Website: https://www.cancer.org/



Truth Initiative: With a commitment to making tobacco use a thing of the past, Truth Initiative focuses on creating a culture where youth and young adults say no to tobacco. This nonprofit group's work has helped decrease the youth smoking rate from 23% to 4.6% over the past 18 years. Website: https://truthinitiative.org/



Believing in the Cause

Black Note continues to support these charities because we truly believe in their causes. Although we do create tobacco vaping liquid, it contains no characterizing flavors and has never been marketed to minors. It's instead a tool adult smokers can use as an alternative to traditional cigarettes. It's likewise a tool to use to reduce nicotine consumption to more comfortably eliminate the use of any type of tobacco product.



Our select charities are aligned with our own vision – which is to help create a smoke-free world where everyone is healthier, happier and can breathe much easier. Thank you to all our customers who have helped us donate to these worthy causes, and who will continue to do so with every Black Note purchase.



OUR MISSION:



At Black Note, our mission is to help create a smoke-free world.



Although we are the best tobacco vaping liquid company on earth, we don't want non-smokers to start vaping. We don't encourage vapers to vape more, nor do we discourage vapers from quitting. We don't want you to vape forever. We encourage people to quit smoking cold turkey if that works better for them, without even putting Black Note into the mix.



Black Note is the second-best alternative to smoking. Quitting altogether is the first.



