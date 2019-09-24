Percentage of Children in Concentrated Poverty Worsens in 10 States and Puerto Rico Despite National Economic Expansion

BALTIMORE, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annie E. Casey Foundation today released "Children Living in High-Poverty, Low-Opportunity Neighborhoods," a KIDS COUNT® data snapshot that examines where concentrated poverty has worsened across the country despite a long period of national economic expansion. Between 2008–2012 and 2013–2017, 10 states and Puerto Rico saw increases in the percentage of children living in concentrated poverty.

Growing up in a community of concentrated poverty — that is, a neighborhood where 30 percent or more of the population is living in poverty — is one of the greatest risks to child development. Alarmingly, 12 percent of all children in the United States (8.5 million kids) live in these settings. Children in high-poverty neighborhoods tend to lack access to healthy food and quality medical care and they often face greater exposure to environmental hazards, such as poor air quality, and toxins such as lead. When these children grow up, they are more likely to have lower incomes than children who have relocated away from communities of concentrated poverty.

African American and American Indian children are seven times more likely to live in poor neighborhoods than white children and Latino children are nearly five times more likely.

"Following a long period of national economic growth, we should see widespread poverty reduction for more communities," said Lisa Hamilton, the Casey Foundation's president and CEO. "It is imperative that we implement policies to revitalize the children and families that remain left behind."

Additional data:

Ten states and Puerto Rico saw the percentage of children living in concentrated poverty increase: Arkansas , Delaware , Louisiana , Maine , Nebraska , New Hampshire , New Jersey , New Mexico , Pennsylvania and West Virginia .

saw the percentage of children living in concentrated poverty increase: , , , , , , , , and . Overall, urban areas have both the largest number and share of children living in concentrated poverty: 5.4 million, or 23 percent of all kids in cities. About 11 percent of kids (1.2 million) in rural areas live in poor communities, while 5 percent of suburban kids (2 million) do.

States in the South and West tend to have high rates of children living in concentrated poverty, making up 17 of 25 states with rates of 10 percent and above.

