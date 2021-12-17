Percentage of Healthcare Professionals Feeling COVID Burnout Doubles in 9 Months

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we draw closer to the two-year anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), those in the healthcare profession continue to face challenges – especially with the recent emergence of the Omicron variant.

In a March 2021 survey conducted by the Ontario Medical Association (OMA), nearly 35% of doctors, medical students and residents polled admitted to having persistent, or complete, feelings of COVID-19-related burnout.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder of Banty CME

On December 15, 2021, the Hamilton Academy of Medicine held its HAM Monthly continuing medical education event, powered by Banty CME. During this gathering, the healthcare professionals in attendance were asked how they are coping with COVID-19. The findings were staggering:

71.8% said they are suffering from COVID-19-related burnout

78.1% said they are feeling COVID-19 fatigue

According to OMA President Adam Kassam , physician burnout leads to increased depression, substance abuse, as well as suicidal thoughts. He also indicates that such burnout can negatively impact a physician's productivity and lead to a decrease in care available to patients.

Meanwhile, Banty CME Co-Founder and long-time, respected family physician, Dr. Richard Tytus, views COVID-19 fatigue as a condition physicians experience when feeling overwhelmed and tired by the global pandemic.

"As a medical professional, I can attest to just how tough the COVID-19 global pandemic has been for those in the healthcare industry. The challenges have been immense and continuous," offers Dr. Richard Tytus. "Now that the Omicron virus has surfaced, healthcare professional burnout and fatigue will likely persist. However, one way to help ease the stress is to embrace usage of virtual medicine solutions."

Also at the December 15 edition of HAM Monthly, more than 96% of healthcare professionals polled indicated that at least some of their patient appointments are now conducted remotely either over the phone, or through video call technology. The latter of which is the preferred method of remote patient care for Dr. Tytus.

"While many physicians still conduct patient appointments over the phone, this form of patient care is not nearly as easy and productive as conducting a video call appointment – especially during this hectic pandemic period," explains Dr. Tytus. "A picture says a thousand words. Having a video call appointment with a patient helps the doctor get a better idea as to what they are treating. Additionally, this forum can put patients at ease, knowing they don't always have to travel to their doctor's office throughout the pandemic."

About Banty CME

The Banty CME service provides Continuing Medical Education (CME) to medical professionals. Each CME session is brought to life using Banty's high-end technological prowess, studio solutions, equipment, and other facilities. By making these events available online in a streamlined, yet engaging format, physicians can easily attend and secure their CME credits regardless of where they're situated.

Banty CME events are accredited and supported through our partnership with the Hamilton Academy of Medicine.

If interested in utilizing Banty's Continuing Medical Education (CME) service for an event you'd like to coordinate, follow this link .

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Medical Practices , and Virtual Events . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

