Percepta Expands U.S. Footprint With New Ford Customer Service Center in Houston

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepta, a global customer service company that specializes in creating customer loyalty for clients worldwide, today announced the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its newest contact center in Houston, Texas. The center supports Ford Motor Company customers and dealers and will provide 500 new jobs within the community with the potential for further expansion.

With global operations that include 2,400 associates at more than 20 locations in 11 countries, Percepta currently provides customer care services to companies around the world. The company looks forward to continued growth in the U.S. market, starting with the new 55,000 square foot center in Houston.

"Houston provided an excellent market opportunity to develop a new contact center, as the community is growing rapidly and has a readily available, innovative labor force," said Peter Formisano, Chief Executive Officer, Percepta. "We've already hired more than 250 people for the center and have seen significant interest from the local community. We will continue hiring and training our new employees over the coming year as we continue to complete necessary updates to the center's infrastructure and design."

The company's expansion to Houston is the result of a collaborative effort by the city of Houston, Greater Houston Partnership, Gulf Coast Workforce Solutions, Ford Motor Company and TTEC.

"The Partnership is pleased to welcome the opening of the skilled contact center, a TTEC and Percepta joint venture with Ford Motors. Houston is a sought-after location for expansion because the economy is strong and the culture is diverse," said Susan Davenport, Senior Vice President of Greater Houston Partnership. "This joint venture will have an impact of 500 direct new jobs in addition to promoting opportunities for all Houstonians. We thank these companies for their investment in the Houston region, and we look forward to working with them."

The ribbon cutting event was attended by Ford Chief Customer Experience Officer Elena Ford, Percepta CEO Peter Formisano, TTEC CEO Ken Tuchman, COO Marty DeGhetto and representatives from the Houston Mayor's office.

Percepta plans to continue hiring well into 2020 and is excited to develop ongoing relationships within the Houston community. Employees enjoy paid training, a family-friendly environment with free-spirited, theme-based events and opportunities to give back within this community-minded organization. The company also offers career growth and learning opportunities, along with competitive pay, medical and vacation benefits.

