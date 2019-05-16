Percepta Professional™ Nootropic Targeting Brain Plaques and Tangles Featured at 27th Annual Spring Congress on Anti-Aging Medicine

EDMONDS, Wash., May 16th, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Clarity Inc., developers of the Percepta®, line of plant-based nootropics targeting brain plaques and tangles in the normal aging brain, today announced that its newest product, Percepta Professional™, will be highlighted at the prestigious 27th Annual American Academy for Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) Conference in Orlando, Florida, May 17-18, 2019.

Percepta Professional™ is a unique proprietary formulation of polyphenol-containing PTI-00703® cat's claw (Uncaria tomentosa), a specific oolong tea extract (MemorTea™) and a specific European black currant. These natural ingredients underwent rigorous scientific testing as part of the development of Percepta Professional™, the world's first nootropic targeting the real reason we lose memory as we age and available only through physicians and health care practitioners.

"The concept of plant-based memory support may be difficult for many people to understand," stated Dr. Alan Snow, Cognitive Clarity founder and CEO. "As a nation, we are accustomed to looking to pharmaceutical companies to solve our health concerns and in doing so we have lost sight of the many intricate and effective solutions offered to us by nature itself."

Dr. Snow continued, "Decades of scientific research has enabled us to unlock the biological reasons why we lose memory as we age. At Cognitive Clarity Inc., we are working very hard to bring this critical information to the public as we are committed to brain health and to providing natural memory support options to individuals of all ages."

Percepta Professional™ will be available at the company's booth #135 in the Exhibit Hall during the A4M Spring Congress and Dr. Snow, also a world-renowned Alzheimer's disease researcher and expert in the aging brain and memory loss, will be at the booth to answer product and science questions.

About Percepta Products

With more than a decade of research and 50 issued patents behind them, Percepta® products are believed to be some of the most effective daily supplements in targeting normal, age-related memory loss. No other memory supplement in the world contains patented PTI-00703® cat's claw and MemorTea®. To learn more about the first plant-based nootropics that targets the real reason we lose memory as we age, please go to: www.perceptabrain.com/.

About Cognitive Clarity Inc.

Cognitive Clarity is involved in research and development of a line of memory supplements that target brain plaques and tangles that accumulate during normal aging. The company was co-founded in 2015 by two of the world's top brain aging researchers, Dr. Alan Snow and Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, and is headquartered in Edmonds, WA, USA.

