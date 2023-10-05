Percepta Welcomes Todd Somerville as New Vice President of Sales

Key hire demonstrates Percepta's positioning as a CX leader in automotive and mobilization

ALLEN PARK, Mich., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepta, a proven leader in the customer experience industry, today announced the hiring of Todd Somerville as Vice President of Sales.

A self-declared and lifelong "car guy," Somerville brings 30 years of experience and innovation to his new role at Percepta. Working at all levels of the automotive retail vertical, he most recently served in executive leadership roles for National Credit Center, Cox Automotive, JATO Dynamics, and Reynolds and Reynolds.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Percepta team," said Somerville. "I love being in the middle of automotive retail channel innovation as the business continues to evolve in response to an ever-changing technical landscape and a demanding consumer base. I've never wanted to do anything else, and I look forward to bringing our experience and culture of customer support to new logos searching to enhance their customer experience capabilities."

"We are delighted to welcome Todd to Percepta," said Karen Gurganious, President of Percepta. "His expertise and passion for the automotive industry, coupled with his enthusiasm for sales and business development, make him an ideal fit for our team and culture. We are confident that Todd will play an integral role in Percepta's growth and success."

About Percepta
Percepta LLC specializes in creating customer loyalty to our business clients across the globe. Delivering leading CX solutions across multiple channels and in multiple languages for 23 years, we bring first-class service to multiple market industries and verticals. Percepta operates globally with over 4,500 employees and serves the world's most recognized automotive and customer-centric brands. www.percepta.com

