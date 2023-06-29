Percepta's Karen Gurganious Only Female BPO Leader Named Best CEO for Women by Comparably

Employee reviews result in two wins for Percepta in leadership and diversity.

ALLEN PARK, Mich., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepta, a leading provider of customer experience solutions, today announced that Comparably has named them the winner of Best Leadership for Large Companies in 2023 and Karen Gurganious, President, the winner of Best CEOs for Women. Gurganious is the only female leader of a large global business outsourcing organization to receive the distinction this year.

"Winning this award is a triumph for the culture of Percepta more than it is for myself," says Karen Gurganious, President. "Knowing that our own employees truly feel that our company embraces female empowerment is an accomplishment for every team member and leader."

Comparably's Best Leadership Award is based on anonymous employee feedback from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies. The Best CEO for Women Award is derived uniquely from reviews received by female employees only. Percepta's awards resulted from feedback based on 5,341 ratings and 385 participants.

Adele Fransko, Vice President of Human Capital, sees both awards as indicators of Percepta's tireless leadership efforts. "So much work by so many skilled professionals – people who truly care about creating a thriving employee environment – has obviously paid off with these wins. We aren't just talking the talk of diversity and leadership; we demonstrate it daily and our employees see that."

Comparably is a leading reputation platform and is one of the most trusted third party sites for assessing workplace culture and compensation. Award results are based on a series of over 50 structured and comprehensive workplace questions in core culture categories including Compensation, Leadership, Professional Development, Work-Life Balance, and Perks & Benefits. Questions are provided in multiple formats (Yes/No, True/False, 1-10 scale, and multiple choice), then each answer is given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. Winners are based on ratings from employees of all ages, genders, ethnicities, departments, education levels, experience, and locations. More information about the award methodology and Comparably awards, download their fact sheet.

For more information on Percepta and their award-winning client services and employer brand, please visit www.percepta.com.

About Percepta

Percepta LLC specializes in creating customer loyalty to our business clients across the globe. Delivering leading CX solutions across multiple channels and in multiple languages, we bring first-class service to multiple market industries and verticals. Percepta operates globally with over 4,500 employees and serves the world's most recognized automotive and customer-centric brands. www.percepta.com

Rachel Moore

Percepta

+1 720-610-0963

[email protected]com

SOURCE Percepta