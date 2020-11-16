PerceptIn to launch the micro-Robot Taxi Demonstration on Public Road in Japan

Tajima EV Corporation (Tajima EV, Head Office location: Itabashi-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO Nobuhiro Tajima) with a track record as a certified Super-mobility holder in Japan

The macniCAR-01 is proud to announce we have granted an ultra-compact car license plate to run in public road using PerceptIn's Dragonfly module with a joint effort from Tajima EV Corporation.

Business Model

In collaboration with Macnica Inc., PerceptIn will provide self-driving vehicles and solutions to the regional service operators such as transportation companies and local governments to support the launch and operation of Mopi service. Mopi is helping to shape a sustainable ecosystem, enabling driverless cars to interact with people living in the community. This approach will eventually lead to remote vehicle operation, reducing traffic jams, more efficient car-sharing, and improving energy management.

Outline of the Operation

Date: Nov 21, 2020 (Sat) -Nov 24, 2020(Tues)

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm, 1:00pm-3:00pm

Route: a 2-km section on the old road in Misakubo Town, Tenjiku

Sompo Japan Insurance Co., Ltd

To conduct this demonstration on public road in Japan, Sompo Japan Insurance Co., Ltd. has developed and now offers an automated driving insurance (Level IV Discovery) that covers a wide range of risks during automated driving pilot tests. Level IV Discovery is an Insurtech solution to ensure a systematic, safe, and secure pilot testing for local governments and transportation operators who are considering to introduce automated driving services.

Operation Project Support – Hamamatsu City

Hamamatsu City supports demonstration project from venture company, in or outside of Japan, that aims to solve regional issues in the city.

About PerceptIn

PerceptIn, is a world-class autonomous driving company building machines that see, interpret, learn and take action. The company has served clients from Europe, United States, Japan, and China. PerceptIn has business operation in United States, Japan and China.

SOURCE PerceptIn