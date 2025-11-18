Perception of Customer Experience at a New Low, Survey from Broadridge Reveals

More than half of North Americans have lost trust in a company that delivers a poor experience or unclear communication

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies across sectors race to stimulate consumer loyalty and provide differentiation, customer communications and digital experiences are under-appreciated levers in unlocking customer satisfaction, according to the seventh annual CX and Communications Consumer Insights study by Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR). The study, which polled over four-thousand American and Canadian consumers, reveals a new, all-time-high for customer dissatisfaction: 71% of consumers – two times more than those in 2019 – agree that most companies need to improve their customer experience.

"Customer communications aren't just touchpoints — they're the heartbeat of the customer experience," said Christoph Stehmann, president of Broadridge Customer Communications. "Today's consumers are demanding clarity, simplicity, and seamless interactions across every channel. Companies that fail to deliver will lose trust and relevance. Those that prioritize clear, timely, and engaging communication will rise above competitors, earn lasting loyalty, and drive measurable business growth. In times of uncertainty, the brands that make life easier for their customers will always win."

While the data shows how evolving customer dynamics are reinforcing the previously known gaps in expectations and reality, Broadridge's report helps highlight what's at risk if firms don't prioritize addressing customer experience, insights on a persona-based approach to communications strategy, and consumer perspective on AI in communications.

Overall, 59% of respondents have lost trust in a company that delivers a poor experience or unclear communication. The top three functions companies should prioritize to build trust and make a great experience include:

Honoring their preferred communication channels (39%)

Providing a simple way for them to engage across channels (38%)

Simplifying the way they do business with companies (33%)

Taking a Persona-based Approach to Communications Strategy

The study also identified two key customer personas that businesses should be considering when developing their CX strategy:

Engaged Explorers are proactive, curious consumers who actively seek out information and prefer to dig deeper before making decisions. Explorers demand more depth and context and are interested in more custom, personalized content. When it comes to communications, they also prefer emails to be interactive (84%) and simultaneously would like to see bills and statements exist in one place digitally (87%). This group believes companies aren't delivering advanced, interactive experiences – with only 15% believing they receive a quality experience.

By contrast, Practical Optimizers are pragmatic consumers who value efficiency and reliability above all else. They prefer straightforward, easy-to-use digital tools and clear communication that helps them act quickly without unnecessary complexity. Nearly half of the group (44%) prioritizes clear and transparent communications as a critical component of their journey. This group has a better perception of the CX they receive, with 41% agreeing that companies deliver on experience.

"Businesses are always looking for how to better serve clients. By identifying persona archetypes that cross over between standard demographics such as income and education, we can illuminate what matters most," said Matt Swain, head of communications insights and experience at Broadridge. "While Explorers and Optimizers have distinct priorities and tech adoption preferences, the research shows that companies can serve both personas well if they're prioritizing delivering simple, intuitive, omni-channel communications experiences."

AI Adoption Grows, but Consumer Expectations are Rising

While AI is still top-of-mind for many firms, for the second year in a row, respondents have not had a favorable opinion of the technology in practice. Only one-third (37%) say it has improved their overall experience, just slightly up from 33% last year.

Data shows a stark difference in perception between the two persona groups:

Explorers are more open to AI innovation, with 70% saying AI has improved their experience.

Only 33% of Optimizers, who expect clear benefits and the reassurance of human support, think AI has improved their customer experience.

That said, when it comes to providing data that powers these AI tools, consumers are increasingly comfortable sharing their data with companies to improve their digital experiences, as 62% of consumers are more likely to engage digitally with companies who've set up advanced security measures, and 52% are more likely to share personal data if it results in a better experience.

The message from customers is unmistakable: Communications are coming up short. As companies strive for clarity, connection, and trust, they cannot overlook efficiency, cost savings, and scale – and to uncover these friction points, they need to respond directly to the issues customers are being loud and clear about.

Paper Isn't dead — It's Evolving, Redefining Engagement

Even with digital advances, 55% of consumers still receive paper. That said, nearly half would switch if digital options were more intuitive and secure. The takeaway: "go paperless" works best as an invitation, not a mandate. When customers have choice and control, adoption follows, the average paperless uptake is 45%, with adoption by industry ranging from 32% to 61%.

To access the full study, click here.

Survey methodology

Broadridge commissioned Big Village to conduct this CARAVAN survey. This survey, as part of Broadridge's annual series, was conducted in a fashion consistent with previous years. The survey was taken by 4,018 U.S. and Canadian residents aged 18 and older. The U.S. data was weighted by age, sex, geographic region, race, and education. The Canadian data was weighted by age, sex, and geographic region to have a significant sample of each population.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Media Contacts:

Europe

[email protected]

North America

[email protected]

Asia-Pacific

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.