Perception Point Announces New Record Year, Protecting Over 2,000 Organizations, Doubling Annual Recurring Revenue, and Expanding Portfolio into Web Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, today announced that during 2022 it doubled its annual recurring revenue (ARR) and increased its customer base for the third year in a row, with the company now protecting over 2,000 organizations. During the past year, Perception Point more than tripled its global partner base, and launched its new partner program to support the company's focus on a channel-first strategy.

Perception Point's mission is to protect its customers against increasingly complex and multi-layer threats across an ever-wider range of attack vectors that include email, web browsers, and cloud collaboration apps. The company equips every customer with a holistic advanced threat prevention platform combined with an integrated managed incident response service . This unique combination delivers the most comprehensive and accurate detection capabilities, along with rapid investigation and remediation services, which prevent and manage the most advanced attacks amidst today's rapidly changing threat landscape.

In March 2022, the company acquired Hysolate , a next-gen web security platform, and developed Perception Point's proprietary Advanced Browser Security , released in July 2022, to expand Perception Point's suite of advanced threat protection solutions into web browser security. Advanced Browser Security strengthens Perception Point's mission of ensuring holistic protection for all its customers by adding enterprise-grade security to native Chrome, Edge and Safari browsers as well as the ability to correlate data between the browser and other vectors. This ultimately improves overall threat detection rates and accelerates the analysis, investigation and remediation of any suspicious or malicious incident.

The company also released Advanced Threat Protection for Salesforce , and most recently Advanced Threat Protection for Zendesk . These leading CRM and Help Desk vendors' integration of Perception Point bolsters their respective native security capabilities and provides their customers with advanced protection against threats originating from outside their organizations through uploaded attachments. Such content can be used as a vehicle for cyberattacks, allowing malicious payloads to enter an organization's system, necessitating best-in-class protection mechanisms.

Consolidation and acceleration of the detection and remediation process has been a driving factor for Perception Point's development through 2022, and in this vein a new partnership with SentinelOne was announced in September. The integration consolidates, simplifies, and boosts advanced threat prevention and incident response across customers' endpoints, emails, browsers and cloud collaboration channels.

Perception Point was also ranked by SE Labs as the number one email security solution in their 2022 comparative report on enterprise email security providers, outperforming Microsoft Defender, Google Workspace, and more. SE labs reported that the system achieved a 'remarkable' 100% Total Accuracy rating with 0% false positives in their assessment of the leading vendor email security services. In the report SE Labs notes that, "Perception Point displayed the strongest performance in this test, achieving a remarkable 100% Total Accuracy rating, which takes into account handling both threats and legitimate messages."

"We are thrilled with our team's achievements through 2022," said Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point. "Today, more than ever, organizations of all sizes face the challenge of protecting themselves from the growing number of sophisticated attacks while also addressing significant concerns around overloaded SOC teams and economic constraints. In these challenging times it is crucial to provide efficient and consolidated solutions that deliver the most accurate detection combined with rapid incident remediation."

Perception Point also received industry recognition by winning a series of industry award programs such as the Globee Disruptor Awards , Globee Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards , Fortress Cyber Security Awards , Cyber Defense Magazine's Global Infosec Awards , Fintech Global's Cyber 100 , the Cloud & SaaS Awards , and the Tech Ascension Awards .

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation prevention, detection and response to all attacks across email , cloud collaboration apps , and web browsers . The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing , BEC , spam, malware , Zero-days , ATO , and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing attacks across their email and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

