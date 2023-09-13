Perception Point Launches Dedicated MSP Program to Empower Partners with Advanced Threat Prevention, Detection and Response Across the Modern Workspace

Perception Point

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

The cybersecurity provider supplies a highly tailored security offering designed for MSPs and MSSPs to better protect their clients and streamline security operations.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital communication channels, today announced the launch of its new Managed Service Provider (MSP) program. This tailored program is a significant step forward in empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) with an all-encompassing suite of tools and resources to accelerate and boost business success.

Organizations of all sizes are facing a constantly-evolving and increasingly complex threat landscape as malicious actors become more sophisticated, utilizing advanced techniques and tools that leverage cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI. Perception Point provides MSPs with an easy to deploy and manage solution to prevent even the most advanced and modern threats from reaching their customers' end-users across email, web browsers and collaboration SaaS apps. Unparalleled threat detection powered by novel AI/ML engines, computer vision and robust anti-malware technologies, combined with a partner-centric console, multi-tenancy and an integrated, fully-managed incident response service, ensure that MSPs and MSSPs spend less time managing the solution and focus more on generating business and new revenue streams.

Perception Point's program is geared to ensure the success of its partners, providing access to the tools and assistance necessary to effectively market, sell, and manage the solution, including:

  • Expert MSP Support: Direct access to sales managers, presales specialists, and marketing experts
  • MSP Certification and Training: Comprehensive MSP Training and Certification Program.
  • Demo and NFR Licenses: Hands-on experience with the solution.
  • Partner Knowledge Center: A rich repository of technical, marketing, and sales enablement resources.

"This new dedicated program demonstrates our clear commitment to the success of MSPs and MSSPs," said Gal Ashkelon, Head of Global Partner Program, Perception Point. "By offering and investing in a tailored program designed for managed service providers, we are equipping our partners with enterprise-grade advanced threat prevention solutions and the resources to best support their sales, marketing, and technical needs."

Perception Point's new MSP program complements its pre-existing channel partner program, launched in November 2022, and serves as further demonstration of the company's partner-first approach.

For more information about the new offering, please visit the Perception Point MSP Program. On Wednesday, September 27th, Perception Point will be hosting a webinar, Empowering Security MSPs, to unveil the program; for more details and to sign up, see here.

About Perception Point:

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to all attacks across email, cloud collaboration channels, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, AI-powered, and easy-to-use solution replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing the most advanced attacks across their email, browsers and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

To learn more about Perception Point, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

