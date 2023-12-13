Perception Point Launches Security Awareness Training Program Powered by DCOYA to Empower Organizations to Cultivate a Proactive, Cyber-Literate Workforce

Perception Point

13 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Integrated into Perception Point's Advanced Email Security solution, the tool helps organizations counter advanced social engineering attacks by focusing on employee behavior and tailoring cybersecurity training to specific needs

TEL AVIV, Israel , Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital communication channels, announced today the launch of a new security awareness training program for its customers. The training program, powered by DCOYA, is integrated into Perception Point's Advanced Email Security solution. It offers behavior-centric security awareness training to counter the growing complexity and frequency of cyberattacks, including advanced social engineering.

Cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication and frequency, leveraging evasive techniques and social engineering tactics. One-size-fits-all security training programs have not succeeded. The most recent Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that 74% of breaches involved the human element, which includes social engineering attacks, errors, or misuse.

By focusing on employee behavior, specifically their emotional responses, Perception Point's security awareness training program turns the employees into defenders. The program leverages machine learning algorithms to seamlessly integrate best practices from behavioral psychology and marketing methods, automating training that is tailored to the specific needs of each employee. This reduces the likelihood of successful cyberattacks, data breaches, and other malicious activities.

Customers receive a variety of unique tools and resources that can be tailored to their organization's specific security concerns, including:

  • Organization-Specific Training Simulations: pulling from actual threats targeting a specific organization, phishing simulations are based on real-time interactions or past performance risk scores.
  • End User Reporting: a simple button allows employees to report any suspicious emails they receive directly to Perception Point's Advanced Email Security platform, empowering trained employees to play an active part of the organization's cyber defense strategy.
  • Advanced Automation and Performance Analytics: cybersecurity training processes are optimized with automation through cognitive computing and machine learning algorithms, providing in-depth analysis during employee training sessions and comprehensive insights into each employee's progress towards behavioral change.

"While technology can successfully thwart 99.95% of attacks, we recognize the critical need to equip our customers and partners with the best security awareness training that will empower employees with the knowledge and behavior to prevent the next cyber attack," said Motti Elloul, VP of Customer Success & Incident Response at Perception Point. "Personalized, automated employee training programs integrated with best-in-class email security will provide organizations with a complete toolkit to protect their organizations."

The security awareness training covers a wide range of topics, including how to recognize and avoid phishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC), and other social engineering tactics to comprehensively cover the security pain points organizations encounter today at the employee level. The program is offered in twenty-eight different languages to address the training needs of organizations globally and ensure consistent training for multinational enterprises.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for a solution that unifies advanced email security and security awareness training," said Asaf Kotsel, Co-founder and CEO at DCOYA. "Partnering with Perception Point provides unparalleled threat prevention and tailored awareness training based on the actual threats that are thwarted, strengthening the security of each employee and the organization as a whole."

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to all attacks across email, cloud collaboration channels, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, AI-powered, and easy-to-use solution replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing the most advanced attacks across their email, browsers and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

About Dcoya

Dcoya is the leader in behavior-centric cybersecurity solutions for organizations of all sizes. Our expertise in ethical hacking and our extensive experience with social engineering has proven that a culture of cybersecurity awareness as well as individual behavior must be at the foundation of any successful security strategy.

Our innovative Dcoya platform actively engages employees in your cybersecurity program and helps them practice and adopt the right security behaviors to reduce both the risk and the cost of social engineering attacks. Dcoya solutions are deployed in leading financial, government, and national infrastructure organizations, and in other industries worldwide.

