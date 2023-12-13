Perception Point Launches Security Awareness Training Program Powered by DCOYA to Empower Organizations to Cultivate a Proactive, Cyber-Literate Workforce

Integrated into Perception Point's Advanced Email Security solution, the tool helps organizations counter advanced social engineering attacks by focusing on employee behavior and tailoring cybersecurity training to specific needs

TEL AVIV, Israel , Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital communication channels, announced today the launch of a new security awareness training program for its customers. The training program, powered by DCOYA , is integrated into Perception Point's Advanced Email Security solution. It offers behavior-centric security awareness training to counter the growing complexity and frequency of cyberattacks, including advanced social engineering.

Cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication and frequency, leveraging evasive techniques and social engineering tactics. One-size-fits-all security training programs have not succeeded. The most recent Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that 74% of breaches involved the human element, which includes social engineering attacks, errors, or misuse.

By focusing on employee behavior, specifically their emotional responses, Perception Point's security awareness training program turns the employees into defenders. The program leverages machine learning algorithms to seamlessly integrate best practices from behavioral psychology and marketing methods, automating training that is tailored to the specific needs of each employee. This reduces the likelihood of successful cyberattacks, data breaches, and other malicious activities.

Customers receive a variety of unique tools and resources that can be tailored to their organization's specific security concerns, including:

Organization-Specific Training Simulations: pulling from actual threats targeting a specific organization, phishing simulations are based on real-time interactions or past performance risk scores.

pulling from actual threats targeting a specific organization, phishing simulations are based on real-time interactions or past performance risk scores. End User Reporting: a simple button allows employees to report any suspicious emails they receive directly to Perception Point's Advanced Email Security platform, empowering trained employees to play an active part of the organization's cyber defense strategy.

a simple button allows employees to report any suspicious emails they receive directly to Perception Point's Advanced Email Security platform, empowering trained employees to play an active part of the organization's cyber defense strategy. Advanced Automation and Performance Analytics: cybersecurity training processes are optimized with automation through cognitive computing and machine learning algorithms, providing in-depth analysis during employee training sessions and comprehensive insights into each employee's progress towards behavioral change.

"While technology can successfully thwart 99.95% of attacks, we recognize the critical need to equip our customers and partners with the best security awareness training that will empower employees with the knowledge and behavior to prevent the next cyber attack," said Motti Elloul, VP of Customer Success & Incident Response at Perception Point. "Personalized, automated employee training programs integrated with best-in-class email security will provide organizations with a complete toolkit to protect their organizations."

The security awareness training covers a wide range of topics, including how to recognize and avoid phishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC), and other social engineering tactics to comprehensively cover the security pain points organizations encounter today at the employee level. The program is offered in twenty-eight different languages to address the training needs of organizations globally and ensure consistent training for multinational enterprises.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for a solution that unifies advanced email security and security awareness training," said Asaf Kotsel, Co-founder and CEO at DCOYA. "Partnering with Perception Point provides unparalleled threat prevention and tailored awareness training based on the actual threats that are thwarted, strengthening the security of each employee and the organization as a whole."

