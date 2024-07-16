Perception Point Named to Prestigious MES Midmarket 100

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced email and workspace security solutions, today announced that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Perception Point on its 2024 MES Midmarket 100 list.

The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering products and services that support midmarket organizations and drive growth and innovation for those customers.

MES Computing defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50 million-$2 billion and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

Perception Point is a leading provider of AI-powered advanced threat prevention solutions, addressing a need that is especially relevant for mid-size companies which, despite limited resources, must strengthen their security posture to deal with a growing range of novel security threats. The company's advanced threat prevention solutions protect the modern organization's workspace, delivering email, browser, and SaaS app security. The solution prevents all threat types, including phishing, BEC, ATO, malware, spam, insider threats, data loss, zero-day and other advanced attacks, with a 99.95% detection rate. Combined with an all-included 24/7 Incident Response service, which optimizes detection, hunts for new threats, remediates incidents, and handles user requests, customers save up to 75% of required SOC resources.

"The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list recognizes the industry's key vendors that are invested in meeting the technology needs of midmarket organizations. The products and services offered by these manufacturers are helping midmarket businesses innovate, grow and thrive," said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. "Midmarket businesses are a critical driver of the U.S. economy, and we look forward to seeing how our Midmarket 100 honorees continue to serve this vital market segment."

"We are honored to be recognized by MES Computing as one of the top vendors serving the midmarket segment," said Orit Shilvock, CRO of Perception Point. "Midmarket organizations are often targeted by malicious actors due to their valuable resources and data sets as well as their relationships in multi-tier supply chains. Our advanced, AI-powered SaaS solutions are uniquely tailored for the midmarket, providing comprehensive enterprise-grade protection while significantly reducing IT overhead."

https://www.mescomputing.com/midmarket100.

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a leading provider of AI-powered threat prevention solutions that safeguard the modern workspace against sophisticated threats. The unified security solution protects email, web browsers, and SaaS apps. By uniquely combining the most accurate threat detection platform with an all-included managed incident response service, Perception Point reduces customers' IT overhead, improves user experience, and delivers deep-level cybersecurity insights.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the organization's infrastructure, the cloud-native service is easy to use and replaces cumbersome, traditional point systems. Perception Point proactively prevents phishing, BEC, ATO, malware, spam, insider threats, data loss, zero-days, and other advanced attacks well before they impact the end-user. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are protecting more and managing less with Perception Point. To learn more about Perception Point, visit www.perception-point.io

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

