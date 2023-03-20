Perception Point Named Winner in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards

Perception Point's Advanced Threat Protection solution named Gold Globee® Winner in 'Most Innovative Next Generation Security' category, the company's 4th Globee® success in three years

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading provider of advanced threat protection across digital channels, announced today that The Globee® Awards , organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Perception Point Advanced Threat Protection a winner in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards .

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The awards cover various categories such as risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and more. The program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honor those who have made significant contributions in protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.

Perception Point's holistic threat prevention solution utilizes seven layers of proprietary static and dynamic engines to protect against all attacks targeting an organization's main attack vectors: email , web browsers , and collaboration apps and cloud storage. The solution scans 100% of content in near real-time, preventing even the most advanced threats, including spam, phishing , BEC , ATO , malware , ransomware, APTs and zero-days , before they reach the end user. Perception Point's next-gen sandbox technology dynamically scans all content, including embedded images, files, and URLs 40x faster than traditional technologies, to achieve unprecedented visibility into any type of attack.

Not just a product, Perception Point's fully-managed, free-of-charge Incident Response service , is included in the solution to act as a force multiplier for SOC teams. The combination of automation, ML, and expert cyber analysts provides in-depth reporting, deep-level incident analysis, rapid remediation, and ongoing system detection optimization, saving SOC teams up to 75% of resources.

By protecting the organization's main attack vectors - email, web browsers and cloud collaboration apps - and correlating data across them within a single platform, Perception Point consolidates the security stack and shares threat intelligence and context, powering detection accuracy and rapid remediation across the organization – a game-changer for security in the modern enterprise.

"I would like to congratulate all the winners of the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for their outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape," says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your hard work, innovation, and commitment to cybersecurity are essential to protecting our digital future. Your achievement serves as an inspiration to others in the industry and demonstrates the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication. I, along with my team, are proud to honor your accomplishments and celebrate your success."

"We are proud that the Globee Awards have recognized our solution as an industry leader for the fourth time in three years," says Karen Krivaa, Chief Marketing Officer at Perception Point. "The nature of modern cyber threats is becoming more and more sophisticated, and organizations of all sizes require best-in-class security solutions to protect themselves against malicious actors targeting an ever-expanding array of attack vectors, including email, web browsers and cloud collaboration apps. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our innovative approach and its unique ability to service our customers and their security needs."

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation prevention, detection and response to all attacks across email , cloud collaboration apps , and web browsers . The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing , BEC , spam, malware , Zero-days , ATO , and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing attacks across their email and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, Cybersecurity World Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Leadership Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success Awards, and the Women In Business Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

