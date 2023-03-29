Perception Point Partners with Cloudinary to Deliver Advanced Threat Protection for Customers

Perception Point Malware Detection, now available on the Cloudinary App Store, provides the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response capabilities, tackling the most advanced content-borne attacks.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading provider of advanced threat protection across digital channels, today announced its partnership with Cloudinary , a leader in media experience management offering award-winning solutions for developers, marketers and business leaders looking to deliver fast and flawless visual-first experiences online. Cloudinary customers can now protect their websites and services with the Perception Point malware detection add-on, available on the Cloudinary App Store. Uploaded assets are dynamically scanned in near real-time for the most accurate next-generation detection of the most advanced content-borne attacks against Cloudinary users' websites and services.

Perception Point Malware Detection scans ingested content, such as documents, images, videos and other files, with multiple layers of proprietary static and next-gen dynamic detection engines. An anti-evasion layer recursively unpacks the files, including embedded files and URLs, which are then all dynamically scanned with a next-gen sandbox within an average of just 10 seconds, which is 40x faster than legacy sandboxing technology and also more accurate, delivering a 99.95% detection rate. The patented, cloud-native add-on is easy to deploy and use, has virtually zero scanning delay and limitless scale, and does not tamper or manipulate the scanned content in any way. This provides a straightforward and highly effective solution for Cloudinary users looking to intercept malicious attacks including phishing, malware, ransomware, APTs and zero-days.

With Perception Point's Advanced Malware Detection add-on , Cloudinary customers can boost in-built cloud-based media library and delivery capabilities by automatically scanning both their own assets and those uploaded by their users, to intercept and block malicious content.

The Perception Point fully managed Incident Response service, which is included at no added cost, provides Cloudinary customers with 24/7 incident management, analysis, rapid remediation and on-the-fly creation of new algorithms and rules that help monitor, manage and respond to ongoing threats.

"In today's digital world, as the adoption of cloud-based services grows, threat actors are increasingly targeting these services with significantly more advanced threats," said Motti Elloul, VP Customer Success & Incident Response at Perception Point. "We are delighted to partner with Cloudinary to help provide their customers with the protection they demand, with a simple to deploy add-on."

"We selected Perception Point Malware Detection as an add-on for our App Store in order to provide the best protection for our customers against the most advanced cyber threats," said Gary Ballabio, Vice President, Technology Partnerships at Cloudinary. "The solution prevents, detects, and remediates increasingly prevalent threats and evasion techniques, at the accuracy and speed that our customers require, without tampering with the files that are ingested by our platform. Through this partnership with Perception Point, we will be able to enhance our service and prioritize safety and security for Cloudinary users."

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to all attacks across email, cloud collaboration channels, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, Zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing content-borne attacks across their email and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

