Perception Point Recognized in Gartner® Report: 'Emerging Tech: Security -- The Future of Enterprise Browsers'

Perception Point's Advanced Browser Security solution boosts the security of organizations' native browsers with best-of-breed phishing and malware detection, data loss prevention controls, and improved browser governance and visibility

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading provider of advanced threat protection across digital channels, today announced that it was recognized in Gartner's April 2023 report, 'Emerging Tech: Security — The Future of Enterprise Browsers' .

The report discusses the enterprise browser product category, which consists of products that are delivered to users either as an extension that is integrated and executed by the browser, or as an enterprise managed web browser.

Gartner writes that "by 2030, the browser will become a platform from which enterprises can distribute software, collect intelligence, control access, and securely enable remote work."

The report further notes that "as the browser increasingly stakes its claim as the center of the knowledge worker's corporate universe, enterprise browser vendors are increasingly developing security controls that live within the browser."

Additionally, the report identifies how web security, workforce productivity, and unmanaged device access use cases are the top drivers among new entrants in the browser security category. It goes on to underscore that "by 2025, enterprise browsers or extensions will be featured in 25% of web security competitive situations, up from less than 5% today," and that "by 2026, 25% of enterprises will be using managed browsers or extensions, up from less than 10% today."

Perception Point's Advanced Browser Security extension adds enterprise-grade security to an organization's standard browsers (Chrome, Edge, Safari, etc.), fusing multi-layered advanced threat detection with browser-level governance and DLP controls. Easily deployed and scaled across the company via a browser extension, the solution's unique browser-level visibility ensures safe access to websites, detecting sophisticated phishing websites, malware, ransomware, and hidden file zero-days, and protects against the extraction of sensitive data, securing the organization from both external and internal threats.

The solution, powered by an award-winning detection platform, composed of seven layers and hundreds of advanced detection engines, including image recognition, AI/ML algorithms, next-gen sandboxing, anti-evasion mechanisms, and more, scans 100% of content dynamically in near real-time. Combined with a fully-managed, built-in Incident Response service , customers' security teams are supercharged with cybersecurity experts supported by machine learning and automated processes to ensure incidents are analyzed and content-sharing environments are secure. The IR service analyzes and remediates incidents, provides reporting and creates new algorithms on the fly to rapidly address new and emerging attacks, saving up to 75% of SOC teams' time and optimizing their performance.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by Gartner in its report on the future of enterprise browsers," said Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point. "Organizations have been shifting the way they work through digitization, hybrid work schedules, and utilizing more SaaS and web-based applications. This has made the browser a prime target for attackers who leverage malicious websites and file downloads to breach organizations, delivering attacks not just via business email, but also through personal email, social networks, and non-mail web apps."

"We believe this report offers a pathway to modernize enterprise security infrastructure," continued Salinger. "Advanced evasion techniques now ensure that phishing and malicious content only detonate once they reach the user's browser, requiring organizations to adopt security controls that are embedded in the browser. Security leaders who internalize this crucial aspect of the modern threat landscape and adopt advanced browser security solutions are best positioned to keep employees, customers, and valuable data safe from the increasing volume and sophistication of attacks."

According to the report, small and mid-size organizations are projected to be early adopters of this technology. The report states that "enterprise browsers also present an opportunity for technology consolidation for organizations with less mature security requirements," which according to the report makes them "particularly well-suited to organizations looking to modernize their infrastructure security but with limited staff and expertise available."

Advanced Browser Security is offered to customers as a module in Perception Point's Advanced Threat Prevention solution , which detects and prevents all threat types across email, web browsers, and cloud collaboration channels. The holistic solution correlates data from the different channels it protects, which improves detection capabilities and provides security leaders with enhanced incident analysis and control for accelerated remediation capabilities.

Perception Point has previously been recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Email Security Report four years in a row, most recently in February 2023 when it was listed as a Representative ICES Vendor for its Advanced Email Security, Advanced Internal Email Security, and Advanced Collaboration Security solutions.

Visit Perception Point's website to view the full Gartner report, Emerging Tech: Security – The Future of Enterprise Browsers, here .

Gartner, Emerging Tech: Security — The Future of Enterprise Browsers, 14 April 2023, Dan Ayoub, et. Al.

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to all attacks across email, cloud collaboration channels, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, Zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing content-borne attacks across their email and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

To learn more about Perception Point, visit our website , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

