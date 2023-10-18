Perception Point Recognized in Three Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports Including the Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security

Additional recognition of Perception Point published in the inaugural Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report for Email Security where company scored an overall 4.8/5 rating*

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital communication channels, today announced that it has been recognized in three Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports:

Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security

Hype Cycle for Workload and Network Security

Hype Cycle for Zero Trust Networking

Gartner Hype Cycle reports provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. The three Hype Cycle reports recognize Perception Point in two fields that have gained significant attention in 2023: protection against Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks, and Enterprise Browsers security.

BEC attacks have surged in the last two years, a trend exacerbated by advances in generative AI. BEC attacks use social engineering techniques and pose unique challenges due to their sophisticated nature. The Gartner report, How to Protect Organizations Against Business Email Compromise Phishing , notes that "Endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions do not protect against business email compromise (BEC) attacks, as BEC emails usually do not contain any malware/malicious links and can't be filtered by basic anti-spam and anti-malware solutions."

According to the 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security, "BEC capabilities are likely to be absorbed into comprehensive email security solutions in the future."

Perception Point's Advanced Email Security solution is at the forefront of protecting organizations from modern BEC attacks, utilizing a unique combination of human insight with proprietary machine learning models and AI algorithms such as:

GenAI Decoder TM , which uses Large Language Models (LLMs) to detect previously unseen zero-hour BEC and fraud campaigns based on semantic similarity.

, which uses Large Language Models (LLMs) to detect previously unseen zero-hour BEC and campaigns based on semantic similarity. Domain-spoofing correlation to prevent thread hijacking and vendor impersonation attempts.

Anomaly detection to identify changes in the sender's tone and sentiment.

Supply-Chain Recognition to automatically identify domains of the organization's business partners, vendors, VIP users, etc.

Anti-Textual-Obfuscation to detect evasion attempts that conceal malicious text by replacing certain characters with other visually similar ones, invisible ones, etc.

Computer vision models to detect highly evasive phishing websites, including automatically-generated variations.

While BEC threats remain one of the biggest vulnerabilities for organizations, email-borne attacks are not the only threat to organizations as web browsers and browser-based apps and extensions have become an essential tool for business productivity. Consequently, the web browser is now a common entry point for attackers seeking to compromise an organization's network and data, spurring the need for secure enterprise browsers and browser extensions as a means of defending against browser-based threats.

According to the 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security, "Many products in this category provide lightweight features and benefits similar to those found in SWG, CASB, ZTNA, RBI, VDI, and VPN products."

Gartner also notes that "Enterprise browsers represent a new way of delivering security services and receiving real-time intelligence from existing security agents layered into the OS."

Perception Point's Advanced Browser Security extension adds enterprise-grade security to an organization's standard browsers (Chrome, Edge, Safari, etc.), fusing multi-layered advanced threat detection with browser-level governance and Data Loss Prevention controls.

Advanced Browser Security is easily deployed and scaled across the company via a browser extension. Unique browser-level visibility ensures safe access to websites and SaaS apps, detecting sophisticated phishing websites, malware, ransomware, and hidden file zero-days, and protects against the extraction of sensitive data, securing the organization from both external and internal threats.

In addition to its recognition in the three Hype Cycle reports, Perception Point was named a Strong Performer rated 4.8/5 overall in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Email Security, a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. Named as a Strong Performer in the report, Perception Point's overall rating of 4.8/5 is amongst the highest rated email security vendors recognized in the report. The report mentions that 96% of Perception Point's customers are willing to recommend its Advanced Email Security solution . Perception Point was rated for Product Capabilities (4.7/5), Sales Experience (4.8/5), Deployment Experience (4.7/5), and Support Experience (4.9/5). The ratings are based on reviews submitted as of May 2023 on Gartner Peer Insights.

"I am delighted that Perception Point was recognized in three separate Gartner Hype Cycle reports for two security categories," said Yoram Salinger, CEO, Perception Point. "Malicious actors are employing generative AI and other advanced techniques to threaten organizations through sophisticated attacks across email and web browsers. We remain deeply committed to our customers' success by delivering unmatched advanced threat detection through continuous advancement of innovative solutions that protect organizations against emerging threats. This Gartner recognition fuels our dedication to protect our customers and pioneer cybersecurity solutions that ensure organizations can navigate the evolving digital landscape through a uniquely innovative approach, combining advanced threat prevention with a fully managed incident response service, to tackle today's and tomorrow's security threats."

Perception Point's latest recognition follows additional Gartner recognition earlier in the year. Perception Point was recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Email Security for the fourth year in a row, having been listed as a Representative Vendor for Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES), while its Advanced Browser Security solution was recognized in Gartner's April 2023 report, 'Emerging Tech: Security — The Future of Enterprise Browsers'.

2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports and the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report for Email Security can be accessed from the Gartner website .

Read more about BEC attack prevention here .

Read more about Browser Security here .

Download the Gartner report How to Protect Organizations Against Business Email Compromise Phishing here .

About Perception Point:

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to all attacks across email, cloud collaboration channels, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, AI-powered, and easy-to-use solution replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing the most advanced attacks across their email, browsers and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

To learn more about Perception Point, visit our website , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

